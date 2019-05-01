News More News
Wisconsin offer will lead to an official for 2020 OLB Robert Wooten

Jon McNamara • BadgerBlitz.com
@McNamaraRivals
Editor
Jon McNamara is a graduate of the University of Wisconsin-Madison. He has covered UW athletics since 2002 and has worked at Rivals.com since 2006.

Wisconsin assistant coach Ted Gilmore has been busy on the recruiting front in the state of Texas this week.

After he visited Stafford High School on Tuesday, Gilmore extended an offer to Robert Wooten, a three-star projected outside linebacker in the 2020 class.


E499q2t4afqz2oc3x1bd
Robert Wooten
