Nelson has been a rock for Wisconsin along the offensive line since he became a starter in his redshirt freshman season. He began his career as a right guard, where he started 13 games in 2021. In 2022, he transitioned to left tackle, a position he would hold down for two seasons. All told, Nelson has started 37 games for the Badgers.

Nelson's extensive starting experience, particularly at multiple positions, will certainly help Jack Bicknell Jr.'s group in 2024. Prior to the 2023 season, the former in-state standout was considered a potential day one selection in the upcoming draft. After a down year in terms of pass protection, that was no longer the case. Nelson allowed four sacks in 2023 after he only gave up four combined through the previous two seasons.

For context, however, Nelson's 497 pass-blocking snaps in 2023 were 154 more than his previous career high. That can be attributed to the new offense ushered in by Phil Longo. Conversely, his 371 run-blocking snaps were a career low for the lineman. So while 2023 wasn't Nelson's best statistical year, the change in coaching staff and scheme is worth noting.

Still, Nelson has been one of the most consistent along Wisconsin's offensive front in his time in Madison. He only allowed 40 pressures across 1,137 pass-blocking snaps, according to Pro Football Focus. Especially in 2022, when the Badgers rolled out no less than eight different starting combinations along the offensive line, Nelson was locked in at left tackle.

Wisconsin will to lose Michal Furtney (graduation) and Tanor Bortolini (NFL) along the offensive line this offseason, in addition to reserves Trey Wedig and Dylan Barrett. The Badgers also signed five scholarship offensive linemen in the 2024 class.