Buy or Sell: Week 1 Storylines vs. Western Michigan
Staff writers Seamus Rohrer and Donnie Slusher decide if they're "buying" or "selling" on various Week 1 storylines.
Wisconsin Badgers Sweet 16: August Edition for the 2026 class
The Sweet 16 ranking is based on a combination of three factors: position need, interest in Wisconsin and talent level.
BadgerBlitzTV: What to Watch For vs. Western Michigan and WIAA Week 2
BadgerBlitz.com Publisher Jon McNamara and Matt Perkins discuss what they're watching for in Wisconsin's opening game.
Visitor preview: Friday night game will limit Wisconsin's guest list
Following is a look at who is expected to be at Camp Randall for the Badgers' night contest against Western Michigan.
Breaking down every position on Western Michigan's two-deep
Analyzing the Broncos' roster position-by-position.
BadgerBlitz.com looks at the early snap count totals and grades from Pro Football Focus regarding the offense after Wisconsin's win over Western Michigan in the opening game of the season.
Writer's note: Snap counts and number of plays are based off of PFF's current counts as of Aug 31.