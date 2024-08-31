Advertisement

Published Aug 31, 2024
Offensive Snap Count Breakdown: Wisconsin vs. Western Michigan
Seamus Rohrer  •  BadgerBlitz
Staff
BadgerBlitz.com looks at the early snap count totals and grades from Pro Football Focus regarding the offense after Wisconsin's win over Western Michigan in the opening game of the season.

Writer's note: Snap counts and number of plays are based off of PFF's current counts as of Aug 31.


WISCONSIN'S OFFENSE

QUARTERBACKS
PlayerTotal PlaysRun Plays Pass Plays PFF Grade

Tyler Van Dyke

84

43

41

76.4

