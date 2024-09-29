Advertisement
Published Sep 29, 2024
Offensive Snap Count Breakdown: Wisconsin vs. USC
Seamus Rohrer  •  BadgerBlitz
Staff
BadgerBlitz.com looks at the early snap count totals and grades from Pro Football Focus regarding the offense after Wisconsin's loss to USC in Week 5.

Writer's note: Snap counts and number of plays are based off of PFF's current counts as of Sep. 29.

SNAP COUNTS AND PFF GRADES

QUARTERBACKS:

Braedyn Locke: 52 (79.6)

Notes:

Braedyn Locke's grade of 79.6 was the highest grade a Wisconsin quarterback received this season. The next closest was Tyler Van Dyke with a 73.1 against South Dakota, and it was a massive step up for Locke from the Alabama game in which he was graded at 43.7.

