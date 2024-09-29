Offensive Snap Count Breakdown: Wisconsin vs. USC

BadgerBlitz.com looks at the early snap count totals and grades from Pro Football Focus regarding the offense after Wisconsin's loss to USC in Week 5.
Writer's note: Snap counts and number of plays are based off of PFF's current counts as of Sep. 29.
SNAP COUNTS AND PFF GRADES
QUARTERBACKS:
Braedyn Locke: 52 (79.6)
Notes:
Braedyn Locke's grade of 79.6 was the highest grade a Wisconsin quarterback received this season. The next closest was Tyler Van Dyke with a 73.1 against South Dakota, and it was a massive step up for Locke from the Alabama game in which he was graded at 43.7.