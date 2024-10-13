Offensive Snap Count Breakdown: Wisconsin vs. Rutgers

in other news
Behind Enemy Lines: Wisconsin Badgers vs. Rutgers Scarlet Knights
The Knight Report's Richie O'Leary previews the matchup with Rutgers.
Buy or Sell: Week 7 Storylines vs. Rutgers
Staff writers Seamus Rohrer and Donnie Slusher decide if they're "buying" or "selling" on various Week 7 storylines.
Four-Star Friday: Six more prospects join elite ranks
The national analyst team highlighted some recruits who were given a four-star rating just a little while back.
Breaking down every position on Rutgers' two-deep
Analyzing the Scarlet Knights' roster position-by-position.
TBT: Looking at Rutgers and Wisconsin projected starters as recruits
We compare the Rutgers and Wisconsin starters as recruits to their team's opponent each week.
BadgerBlitz.com looks at the early snap count totals and grades from Pro Football Focus regarding the offense after Wisconsin's win over Rutgers in Week 7.
Writer's note: Snap counts and number of plays are based off of PFF's current counts as of Oct. 13
SNAP COUNTS AND PFF GRADES
QUARTERBACKS:
Braedyn Locke: 74 (82.0)
Mabrey Mettauer: 3 (60.0)
Notes:
Wisconsin once again got to deploy its blue chip true freshman Mabrey Mettauer in a blowout, but once again, the quarterback had a very short leash and only saw three plays. Braedyn Locke's grade of 82.0 is his highest mark on the season.
