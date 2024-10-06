Offensive Snap Count Breakdown: Wisconsin vs. Purdue

in other news
BadgerBlitz.com looks at the early snap count totals and grades from Pro Football Focus regarding the offense after Wisconsin's win over Purdue in Week 6.
Writer's note: Snap counts and number of plays are based off of PFF's current counts as of Oct. 6.
SNAP COUNTS AND PFF GRADES
QUARTERBACKS:
Braedyn Locke: 56 (58.8)
Mabrey Mettauer: 11 (57.6)
Notes:
Mabrey Mettauer saw his first collegiate action, but was only on the field for two passing plays. Braedyn Locke, meanwhile, almost split his snaps between passing plays (34) and running plays (32). Despite his career day, Locke's grade of 58.5 was well below what he scored last week at USC, a mark of 79.6.
