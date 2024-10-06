Advertisement

The 3Cs: Wisconsin Badgers vs. Purdue Boilermakers

"The 3 Cs," return for this week as we continue to preview Purdue.

 • BadgerBlitz.com Staff
All-Out Blitz Week 6: Wisconsin Badgers vs. Purdue Boilermakers

BadgerBlitz brings back its All-Out Blitz series, where you can find everything you need to know about Purdue.

 • Donnie Slusher
VIDEOS: Players address media following second open practice

MADISON - Kamari McGee and Nolan Winter addressed the media following the second open practice of the season.

 • Donnie Slusher
Buy or Sell: Week 6 Storylines vs. Purdue

Staff writers Seamus Rohrer and Donnie Slusher decide if they're "buying" or "selling" on various Week 6 storylines.

 • Seamus Rohrer and Donnie Slusher
Three takeaways from Big Ten Media Day

Three takeaways from Big Ten Media Day.

 • Donnie Slusher

Published Oct 6, 2024
Offensive Snap Count Breakdown: Wisconsin vs. Purdue
Seamus Rohrer  •  BadgerBlitz
Staff
BadgerBlitz.com looks at the early snap count totals and grades from Pro Football Focus regarding the offense after Wisconsin's win over Purdue in Week 6.

Writer's note: Snap counts and number of plays are based off of PFF's current counts as of Oct. 6.

SNAP COUNTS AND PFF GRADES

QUARTERBACKS:

Braedyn Locke: 56 (58.8)

Mabrey Mettauer: 11 (57.6)

Notes:

Mabrey Mettauer saw his first collegiate action, but was only on the field for two passing plays. Braedyn Locke, meanwhile, almost split his snaps between passing plays (34) and running plays (32). Despite his career day, Locke's grade of 58.5 was well below what he scored last week at USC, a mark of 79.6.

