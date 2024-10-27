Offensive Snap Count Breakdown: Wisconsin vs. Penn State

in other news
The 3Cs: Wisconsin Badgers vs. Penn State Nittany Lions
"The 3 Cs," return for this week as we continue to preview Penn State.
Buy or Sell: Week 9 Storylines vs. Penn State
Staff writers Seamus Rohrer and Donnie Slusher decide if they're "buying" or "selling" on various Week 9 storylines.
Behind Enemy Lines: Badgers seek to hand No. 3 Penn State first loss
Happy Valley Insider's Marty Leap previews the matchup with Penn State.
Five takeaways from Wisconsin's guest list for night contest vs. Penn State
Wisconsin is expected to host close to 30 high-priority targets for its night contest against Penn State on Saturday.
TBT: Penn State and Wisconsin projected starters as recruits
We compare Penn State to the Wisconsin to see what they looked like and how they ranked in high school.
in other news
The 3Cs: Wisconsin Badgers vs. Penn State Nittany Lions
"The 3 Cs," return for this week as we continue to preview Penn State.
Buy or Sell: Week 9 Storylines vs. Penn State
Staff writers Seamus Rohrer and Donnie Slusher decide if they're "buying" or "selling" on various Week 9 storylines.
Behind Enemy Lines: Badgers seek to hand No. 3 Penn State first loss
Happy Valley Insider's Marty Leap previews the matchup with Penn State.
BadgerBlitz.com looks at the early snap count totals and grades from Pro Football Focus regarding the offense after Wisconsin's loss to Penn State in Week 9.
Writer's note: Snap counts and number of plays are based off of PFF's current counts as of Oct. 27
SNAP COUNTS AND PFF GRADES
QUARTERBACKS:
Braedyn Locke: 70 (58.6)
Notes:
Braedyn Locke's grade of 58.6 was his second-lowest of the season, only better than his mark against Alabama. Meanwhile, his 44 passing snaps to 26 running plays were by far the biggest disparity of the season.
- CB
- OG
- OT
- WDE
- WR
- OLB
- OT
- OLB
- TE
- S