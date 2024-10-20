Advertisement

X-Factors: How the Northwestern matchup will be decided

X-Factors: How the Northwestern matchup will be decided

MADISON — The four factors that will matter most against Northwestern on Saturday.

 • Donnie Slusher
Behind Enemy Lines: Badgers hit Evanston seeking third conference win

Behind Enemy Lines: Badgers hit Evanston seeking third conference win

Wildcat Report's Louie Vaccher previews the matchup with Northwestern.

 • Seamus Rohrer
Breaking down every position on Northwestern's two-deep

Breaking down every position on Northwestern's two-deep

Analyzing the Wildcats' roster position-by-position.

 • Seamus Rohrer
Big Ten Conference Power Rankings: Week 8

Big Ten Conference Power Rankings: Week 8

Ranking every team in the Big Ten ahead of Week 8 action.

 • Seamus Rohrer
Three Burning Questions: UW plays Wildcats looking for third straight win

Three Burning Questions: UW plays Wildcats looking for third straight win

Three burning questions surrounding the Badgers as they look for their third straight win.

 • Seamus Rohrer

Published Oct 20, 2024
Offensive Snap Count Breakdown: Wisconsin vs. Northwestern
Seamus Rohrer  •  BadgerBlitz
BadgerBlitz.com looks at the early snap count totals and grades from Pro Football Focus regarding the offense after Wisconsin's win over Northwestern in Week 8.

Writer's note: Snap counts and number of plays are based off of PFF's current counts as of Oct. 20

SNAP COUNTS AND PFF GRADES

QUARTERBACKS:

Braedyn Locke: 65 (62.5)

Mabrey Mettauer: 2 (60.0)

Notes:

Braedyn Locke's grade dipped significantly this week from 85.7 to 62.5. Mabrey Mettauer, meanwhile, has now played 16 total snaps this season. Of those snaps, just two have been passing plays.

