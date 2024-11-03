Advertisement

Published Nov 3, 2024
Offensive Snap Count Breakdown: Wisconsin vs. Iowa
Seamus Rohrer  •  BadgerBlitz
Staff
BadgerBlitz.com looks at the early snap count totals and grades from Pro Football Focus regarding the offense after Wisconsin's loss to Iowa in Week 10.

Writer's note: Snap counts and number of plays are based off of PFF's current counts as of Nov. 3

SNAP COUNTS AND PFF GRADES

QUARTERBACKS:

Braedyn Locke: 58 (38.4)

Notes:

Unsurprisingly, Braedyn Locke's grade of 38.4 was his lowest mark on the season. It was also the second-lowest mark of his career, second only to last season against — wait for it — Iowa, when he scored 34.6.

