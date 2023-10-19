Madison — Saturday was eye-opening for Wisconsin. The 15-6 loss to a major rival hurt enough, but Tanner Mordecai going down “indefinitely” is the kind of loss that forces an offense to reevaluate its identity. All we know is that Braelon Allen is expected to carry a heavier load, and Braedyn Locke will carry a mountain of pressure. Both of their successes will depend largely on the offensive line, which has been perhaps the most inconsistent unit on offense. They’ve played a major role in Wisconsin’s rushing success, and have mostly kept Mordecai protected. But their recurring mental mistakes represent an inconsistency that’s plagued the offense all year, and reared its head against Iowa. “There was no flow of anything,” Luke Fickell said after the game.

Wisconsin center Tanor Bortolini. (Dan Sanger//BadgerBlitz Photographer)

Momentum was rare for both offenses, and Wisconsin lost its almost immediately. UW opened the day with an 11-play, 81-yard drive that ended with a failed fourth down attempt on Iowa’s 13. The Badgers followed that series with four straight three-and-outs, and only returned to the red zone once. “We had that first drive and things were really going well and we’re moving the ball, which is just a great feeling, and you’re getting into that rhythm all of a sudden,” said starting tackle Jack Nelson. “But we have a penalty on that [3rd] and 1, and that kinda kills the momentum.” On the unsuccessful 4th-and-1 that ended the drive, Tucker Ashcraft misread his blocking assignment and allowed Cooper DeJean to stop Allen almost instantly. In addition to the missed blocks, the Badgers were consistently called for penalties on crucial third and fourth downs, resulting in less rhythm and even worse field position. Of Wisconsin’s five penalties on Saturday, three were called on offensive linemen. “On offense you need 11 guys doing the right thing every time. If you go back and watch the game, there’s one or two small mistakes on every play that cost us,” said center Tanor Bortolini. “Every play it just seems like someone did something that if that happens, we have a huge play.” Nelson partially attributed some of these ongoing mistakes to the offensive line’s “growing pains” as the result of new offensive coaches, personnel and schemes. There’s no telling how long these problems will endure, but the path to improvement for this offensive line is far from linear. They had perhaps their best performance all season a week ago against Rutgers, then played their worst against Iowa. “You need 11 guys working in conjunction for an offense to flow,” guard Trey Wedig said. “It’s just coming together as a team and saying, ‘We need to cut the s***.’”

Wisconsin left tackle Jack Nelson. (Dan Sanger//BadgerBlitz Photographer)