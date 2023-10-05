During the session, the group spent most of the day running 5-on-5s before working on post offense.

MADISON - Greg Gard and the Wisconsin basketball program conducted their annual media day interviews before they opened a second practice to reporters on Wednesday afternoon.

St. John's transfer AJ Storr looked like the best player on the team today. He is, at the very least, the most athletic Badger by a wide margin.

What particularly stood out today was his slashing. Storr’s length, verticality and coordination ensure a quality shot on nearly every drive to the hoop. He even hit a few corner threes, which the Badgers will need.

Storr impressed beyond his skills and athleticism. One of his best plays of the day came on defense. During a scrimmage, the 6-foot-7 Storr leaped into the air for a rebound and came down with it over Steven Crowl and Chris Hodges, who stand at 7-foot and 6-foot-9, respectively.

“The biggest adjustment has probably been… well, there’s been no adjustment for real,” Storr commented.

The only real area of concern for Storr is occasional defensive aggression. There were a few moments during 5-on-5s in which he didn’t guard his man as closely or aggressively as Gard typically expects.

Nonetheless, his offensive prowess alone makes him worthy of the hype. If Storr can consistently give a full effort on defense, he has the talent and potential to be the best Badger since Johnny Davis.