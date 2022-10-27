MADISON -- The third of three preseason practices open to reporters took place Wednesday afternoon. The session was made up of mostly five-on-five work with the group opening up going through some work running zone before reverting back to man to end the session. Defense from top unit and Steven Crowl's role stood out among other things. The top two groups for the most part during the practice were Crowl, Tyler Wahl, Chucky Hepburn, Max Klesmit and Jordan Davis going up against Connor Essegian, Chris Hodges, Isaac Lindsay, Markus Ilver and Kamari McGee. Jahcobi Neath and Carter Gilmore were working with the third team to start and saw some reps with the second team mixed in throughout.

Steven Crowl bulk up noticeable... role on offense will be instrumental

Wisconsin Center Steven Crowl (Dan Sanger/BadgerBlitz.com Photographer)

Any recipe toward Wisconsin finishing better than projected likely includes a breakout from junior big man Steven Crowl. As one of a "big three" returning along with Tyler Wahl and Chucky Hepburn, his role will be magnified.

Over the off-season, the junior added 10 pounds or so to get up 245, and it's been noticeable. Of the three practices that have been open to reporters, Crowl has had an emphatic dunk in a pair of them. In each practice he's also been able to move bodies down low and keep possessions alive with offensive rebounds. Crowl's role in the offense has been noteworthy when watching practice as well. As noted earlier, as one of three returning players with a ton of college experience, he'll undoubtedly be one of the top contributors on the team. That said, he's being used as a key cog and connective piece on offense. Head coach Greg Gard has been looking to use his ability as a passer from the high post, elbow and at the top of the key with handoffs. He'll have his touches to work in the post but his usage rate will be up there this season in all facets. Look for Crowl to be a consistent facilitator as a screener, in hand offs, in the high post, top of the key and as someone who can pop or roll after setting a screen. His usage looks to be similar to that of Ethan Happ.

Top unit will be stingy on defense

The top unit seems to be solidifying. The last two practices, the first unit has been a group made up of Chucky Hepburn, Max Klesmit, Jordan Davis, Tyler Wahl and Steven Crowl. Wahl and Hepburn have shown they are willing and capable defenders during their time. Crowl's length as a 7-footer can be tough to deal with. The duo of Jordan Davis and Max Klesmit have been scrappy defenders as well. Klesmit's energy has fit right in thus far. He's hard nosed in the same manner of Brad Davison and Zak Showalter to name a pair of guys. That peskiness was on display during a five on five period where the group practiced running a zone and, naturally, practiced beating a zone. The second unit was made up of Connor Essegian, Chris Hodges, Markus Ilver, Kamari McGee and Isaac Lindsay. When the aforementioned top unit was on defense, the group dominated forcing four turnovers during the period. The free throw line is the soft spot of a zone and there were multiple instances entry passes for Hodges or Ilver were batted down and another possession that stood out was when Essegian, who was defended by Klesmit, drove baseline and was trapped by Klesmit and Crowl before losing the ball.

The team has a number of guys who can contribute

The first few games of the season will be crucial for Greg Gard and his staff to figure out a rotation with a number of guys who can provide solid minutes and few roles locked up. He'll have a number of options from night to night though. When speaking to reporters during the preseason he has noted that, of course, he won't be able to play 12 guys but he likes the depth of the group. Earlier this week he mentioned that the 8 through 10 of a rotation will likely be fluid and change from game to game dependent on who is playing well. From what has been available to reporters, it appears 11 guys can see the floor and contribute: Chris Hodges, Steven Crowl, Chucky Hepburn, Isaac Lindsay, Max Klesmit, Tyler Wahl, Connor Essegian, Carter Gilmore, Kamari Mcgee, Jordan Davis and Jahcobi Neath.

Quick Hitters