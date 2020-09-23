Wisconsin released its updated fall roster Wednesday morning, and there was a fair amount of movement from the spring. Head coach Paul Chryst is expected to address the media at noon for more updates.

STARTING SAFETY REGGIE PEARSON NOT LISTED

Starting safety Reggie Pearson was not listed on the updated fall roster. (Dan Sanger/BadgerBlitz.com Photographer)

Reggie Pearson, Wisconsin's starting safety in 2019, was not listed on the updated fall roster. Last season, he was fourth on the team with 60 tackles. With Pearson out, Scott Nelson could return to a starting role in 2020. The redshirt junior missed all but one game last fall due to injury. Redshirt senior Eric Burrell is also penciled in as a stater, with Collin Wilder likely the next up. The following players were on the spring roster released in March but were not on Wednesday's update:

Not Listed During Transition From Spring to Fall Roster Player Position Scholarship/Walk-On Reggie Pearson Safety Scholarship Emmet Perry Wide receiver Scholarship Logan O'Brien Offensive lineman Walk-on Cam Phillips Wide receiver Walk-on Joe Stoll Kicker Walk-on Cristian Volpensesta Cornerback Walk-on Coy Wanner Tight end Walk-on Andrew Lyons Offensive lineman Walk-on Cade Green Wide receiver Scholarship Blake Wilcox Kicker Walk-on Jacob Heyroth Running back Walk-on

OL JON DIETZEN WITH A SURPRISE RETURN

Sixth-year senior Jon Dietzen is back on the fall roster. (Dan Sanger/BadgerBlitz.com Photographer)

Jon Dietzen, who has played in 35 games with 32 starts at Wisconsin, is back on the fall roster. The 6-foot-6, 319-pound sixth-year senior did not play in 2019 due to injuries. Dietzen has play both tackle and guard during his career at UW. He could potentially push Josh Seltzner at left guard during camp.

SWITCHING POSITIONS

*Jaylan Franklin, who was expected to compete for a starting job at outside linebacker, is now listed as a tight end. *Reserve running Brady Schipper is now listed as a safety. *Travian Blaylock has officially moved from cornerback to safety. That move was expected this off-season. *Cormac Sampson has officially moved from tight end to the offensive line. That move was expected this off-season. *A minor change, but Gio Paez is now listed as a defensive end. The redshirt freshman was a nose guard on the spring roster.

LIMITED FALL CAMP ACCESS

The Badgers begin camp on Wednesday but media will not be in attendance for the practices leading up to Wisconsin's season opener against Illinois. "Due to COVID-19 restrictions, there will be no media access to workouts or practice sessions this season, and all interview sessions with coaches and student-athletes will be conducted via Zoom."



THE 2020 SCHOLARSHIP CLASS

Wisconsin's 2020 Scholarship Class Player Height/Weight Position Ben Barten 6-5, 285 OL Jalen Berger 6-0, 210 OL Devin Chandler 6-0, 186 WR Chimere Dike 6-1, 193 WR Nick Herbig 6-2, 225 OLB Cam Large 6-3, 257 TE Cade McDonald 6-6, 267 DE Jack Nelson 6-7, 289 OL Mailk Reed 6-0, 218 ILB Isaac Smith 6-2, 190 WR James Thompson 6-5, 277 DE Jordan Turner 6-1, 216 ILB Trey Wedig 6-7, 320 OL Aaron Witt 6-6, 240 OLB Preson Zachman 6-1, 215 ILB Tanor Bortolini 6-4, 287 OL Kaden Johnson 6-2, 227 OLB Max Lofy 5-10, 184 CB Cole Dakovich 6-5, 252 TE Dylan Barrett 6-5, 306 OL

NOTABLE

Redshirt junior Izayah Green-May is up from 215 to 232 pounds on the fall roster. This is a significant boost for a potential starter at outside linebacker.