 Starting safety Reggie Pearson was not listed on the updated fall roster.
{{ timeAgo('2020-09-23 08:39:06 -0500') }} football Edit

Observations from Wisconsin's updated fall roster

Jon McNamara • BadgerBlitz
Editor
@McNamaraRivals
Jon McNamara is a graduate of the University of Wisconsin-Madison. He has covered UW athletics since 2002 and has worked at Rivals.com since 2006.

Wisconsin released its updated fall roster Wednesday morning, and there was a fair amount of movement from the spring.

Head coach Paul Chryst is expected to address the media at noon for more updates.

STARTING SAFETY REGGIE PEARSON NOT LISTED

Reggie Pearson, Wisconsin's starting safety in 2019, was not listed on the updated fall roster. Last season, he was fourth on the team with 60 tackles.

With Pearson out, Scott Nelson could return to a starting role in 2020. The redshirt junior missed all but one game last fall due to injury. Redshirt senior Eric Burrell is also penciled in as a stater, with Collin Wilder likely the next up.

The following players were on the spring roster released in March but were not on Wednesday's update:

Not Listed During Transition From Spring to Fall Roster
Player  Position  Scholarship/Walk-On

Reggie Pearson

Safety

Scholarship

Emmet Perry

Wide receiver

Scholarship

Logan O'Brien

Offensive lineman

Walk-on

Cam Phillips

Wide receiver

Walk-on

Joe Stoll

Kicker

Walk-on

Cristian Volpensesta

Cornerback

Walk-on

Coy Wanner

Tight end

Walk-on

Andrew Lyons

Offensive lineman

Walk-on

Cade Green

Wide receiver

Scholarship

Blake Wilcox

Kicker

Walk-on

Jacob Heyroth

Running back

Walk-on

OL JON DIETZEN WITH A SURPRISE RETURN 

Sixth-year senior Jon Dietzen is back on the fall roster.
Sixth-year senior Jon Dietzen is back on the fall roster. (Dan Sanger/BadgerBlitz.com Photographer)

Jon Dietzen, who has played in 35 games with 32 starts at Wisconsin, is back on the fall roster. The 6-foot-6, 319-pound sixth-year senior did not play in 2019 due to injuries.

Dietzen has play both tackle and guard during his career at UW. He could potentially push Josh Seltzner at left guard during camp.

SWITCHING POSITIONS 

*Jaylan Franklin, who was expected to compete for a starting job at outside linebacker, is now listed as a tight end.

*Reserve running Brady Schipper is now listed as a safety.

*Travian Blaylock has officially moved from cornerback to safety. That move was expected this off-season.

*Cormac Sampson has officially moved from tight end to the offensive line. That move was expected this off-season.

*A minor change, but Gio Paez is now listed as a defensive end. The redshirt freshman was a nose guard on the spring roster.

LIMITED FALL CAMP ACCESS

The Badgers begin camp on Wednesday but media will not be in attendance for the practices leading up to Wisconsin's season opener against Illinois.

"Due to COVID-19 restrictions, there will be no media access to workouts or practice sessions this season, and all interview sessions with coaches and student-athletes will be conducted via Zoom."


THE 2020 SCHOLARSHIP CLASS

Wisconsin's 2020 Scholarship Class
Player Height/Weight Position 

Ben Barten

6-5, 285

OL

Jalen Berger

6-0, 210

OL

Devin Chandler

6-0, 186

WR

Chimere Dike

6-1, 193

WR

Nick Herbig

6-2, 225

OLB

Cam Large

6-3, 257

TE

Cade McDonald

6-6, 267

DE

Jack Nelson

6-7, 289

OL

Mailk Reed

6-0, 218

ILB

Isaac Smith

6-2, 190

WR

James Thompson

6-5, 277

DE

Jordan Turner

6-1, 216

ILB

Trey Wedig

6-7, 320

OL

Aaron Witt

6-6, 240

OLB

Preson Zachman

6-1, 215

ILB

Tanor Bortolini

6-4, 287

OL

Kaden Johnson

6-2, 227

OLB

Max Lofy

5-10, 184

CB

Cole Dakovich

6-5, 252

TE

Dylan Barrett

6-5, 306

OL

NOTABLE

Redshirt junior Izayah Green-May is up from 215 to 232 pounds on the fall roster. This is a significant boost for a potential starter at outside linebacker.

Projected Fall Camp Depth Chart
Pos. First Team Second Team Third Team

QB

J. Coan (SR | 6-3, 220)

G. Mertz (R-FR | 6-3, 224)

C. Wolf (R-SO | 6-1, 197)

RB

G. Groshek (R-SR | 5-11, 214)

N. Watson (R-SO | 5-11, 228)


FB

M. Stokke (R-SR | 6-2, 240)

J. Chenal (JR | 6-2, 247)


WR

K. Pryor (R-SR | 5-11, 189)

A. Krumholz (R-SR | 6-1, 194)


WR

D. Davis (SR | 6-0, 194)

J. Dunn (R-SR | 5-7, 175)


TE

J. Ferguson (R-JR | 6-5, 245)

J. Eschenbach (R-SO | 6-6, 247)


LT

C. Van Lanen (R-SR | 6-5, 305)

L. Brown (R-FR | 6-6, 300)

J. Nelson (FR | 6-7, 289)

LG

J. Seltzner (R-JR | 6-4, 328)

J. Dietzen (R-SR | 6-6, 319)


C

K. Lyles (R-JR | 6-3, 334)

J. Tippmann (R-FR | 6-6, 317) OR

C. Sampson (R-SO | 6-4, 290)

RG

L. Bruss (R-JR | 6-5, 319)

M. Furtney (R-SO | 6-5, 308)


RT

T. Beach (R-JR | 6-6, 310)

A. Vopal (R-JR | 6-6, 313)




DE

I. Loudermilk (R-SR | 6-7, 287)

M. Henningsen (R-JR | 6-3, 283)


NT

K. Benton (SO | 6-4, 318)

B. Williams (JR | 6-2, 296)


DE

G. Rand (R-SR | 6-2, 285)

I. Mullens (R-SO | 6-4, 292)


OLB

I. Green-May (R-JR | 6-6, 232)

C.J. Goetz (R-SO | 6-3, 241)


ILB

L. Chenal (SO | 6-2, 255)

M. Maskalunas (R-SR | 6-3, 233)


ILB

J. Sanborn (JR | 6-2, 236)

M. Njongmeta (R-FR | 6-0, 230)


OLB

N. Burks (R-SR | 6-2, 240)

S. Lytle (R-FR | 6-2, 235)


CB

C. Williams (R-SR | 6-0, 183) OR

R. Wildgoose (JR | 5-11, 193)

D. Burton (R-SO | 5-10, 185)

SS

S. Nelson (R-JR | 6-2, 206)

C. Wilder (R-SR | 5-10, 196)


FS

E. Burrell (R-SR | 6-0, 203)

J. Torchio (R-SO | 6-1, 204)


CB

F. Hicks (R-JR | 5-10, 185)

D. Harrell (R-JR | 6-2, 180) OR

S. Melvin (R-FR | 5-11, 167)




P

C. Schlichting (R-JR | 6-2, 225)

P. Vujnovich (JR | 6-3, 232)


FG

C. Larsh (R-JR | 5-10, 185)

J. Van Dyke (FR | 6-5, 202)

KO

C. Larsh (R-JR | 5-10, 184)

J. Van Dyke (FR | 6-5, 202)

LS

A. Bay (SR | 6-0, 234)

P. Bowden (R-FR | 6-2, 230)

H

C. Schlichting (R-JR | 6-2, 225)

P. Vujnovich (JR | 6-3, 232)

PR

J. Dunn (R-SR | 5-7, 175)

D. Davis (SR | 6-0, 194)


KR

I. Guerendo (R-SO | 6-0, 210)

F. Hicks (R-JR | 5-10, 185)


*Height/weight is from fall roster
