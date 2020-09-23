Observations from Wisconsin's updated fall roster
Wisconsin released its updated fall roster Wednesday morning, and there was a fair amount of movement from the spring.
Head coach Paul Chryst is expected to address the media at noon for more updates.
STARTING SAFETY REGGIE PEARSON NOT LISTED
Reggie Pearson, Wisconsin's starting safety in 2019, was not listed on the updated fall roster. Last season, he was fourth on the team with 60 tackles.
With Pearson out, Scott Nelson could return to a starting role in 2020. The redshirt junior missed all but one game last fall due to injury. Redshirt senior Eric Burrell is also penciled in as a stater, with Collin Wilder likely the next up.
The following players were on the spring roster released in March but were not on Wednesday's update:
|Player
|Position
|Scholarship/Walk-On
|
Reggie Pearson
|
Safety
|
Scholarship
|
Emmet Perry
|
Wide receiver
|
Scholarship
|
Logan O'Brien
|
Offensive lineman
|
Walk-on
|
Cam Phillips
|
Wide receiver
|
Walk-on
|
Joe Stoll
|
Kicker
|
Walk-on
|
Cristian Volpensesta
|
Cornerback
|
Walk-on
|
Coy Wanner
|
Tight end
|
Walk-on
|
Andrew Lyons
|
Offensive lineman
|
Walk-on
|
Cade Green
|
Wide receiver
|
Scholarship
|
Blake Wilcox
|
Kicker
|
Walk-on
|
Jacob Heyroth
|
Running back
|
Walk-on
OL JON DIETZEN WITH A SURPRISE RETURN
Jon Dietzen, who has played in 35 games with 32 starts at Wisconsin, is back on the fall roster. The 6-foot-6, 319-pound sixth-year senior did not play in 2019 due to injuries.
Dietzen has play both tackle and guard during his career at UW. He could potentially push Josh Seltzner at left guard during camp.
SWITCHING POSITIONS
*Jaylan Franklin, who was expected to compete for a starting job at outside linebacker, is now listed as a tight end.
*Reserve running Brady Schipper is now listed as a safety.
*Travian Blaylock has officially moved from cornerback to safety. That move was expected this off-season.
*Cormac Sampson has officially moved from tight end to the offensive line. That move was expected this off-season.
*A minor change, but Gio Paez is now listed as a defensive end. The redshirt freshman was a nose guard on the spring roster.
LIMITED FALL CAMP ACCESS
The Badgers begin camp on Wednesday but media will not be in attendance for the practices leading up to Wisconsin's season opener against Illinois.
"Due to COVID-19 restrictions, there will be no media access to workouts or practice sessions this season, and all interview sessions with coaches and student-athletes will be conducted via Zoom."
THE 2020 SCHOLARSHIP CLASS
|Player
|Height/Weight
|Position
|
Ben Barten
|
6-5, 285
|
OL
|
Jalen Berger
|
6-0, 210
|
OL
|
Devin Chandler
|
6-0, 186
|
WR
|
Chimere Dike
|
6-1, 193
|
WR
|
Nick Herbig
|
6-2, 225
|
OLB
|
Cam Large
|
6-3, 257
|
TE
|
Cade McDonald
|
6-6, 267
|
DE
|
Jack Nelson
|
6-7, 289
|
OL
|
Mailk Reed
|
6-0, 218
|
ILB
|
Isaac Smith
|
6-2, 190
|
WR
|
James Thompson
|
6-5, 277
|
DE
|
Jordan Turner
|
6-1, 216
|
ILB
|
Trey Wedig
|
6-7, 320
|
OL
|
Aaron Witt
|
6-6, 240
|
OLB
|
Preson Zachman
|
6-1, 215
|
ILB
|
Tanor Bortolini
|
6-4, 287
|
OL
|
Kaden Johnson
|
6-2, 227
|
OLB
|
Max Lofy
|
5-10, 184
|
CB
|
Cole Dakovich
|
6-5, 252
|
TE
|
Dylan Barrett
|
6-5, 306
|
OL
NOTABLE
Redshirt junior Izayah Green-May is up from 215 to 232 pounds on the fall roster. This is a significant boost for a potential starter at outside linebacker.
|Pos.
|First Team
|Second Team
|Third Team
|
QB
|
J. Coan (SR | 6-3, 220)
|
G. Mertz (R-FR | 6-3, 224)
|
C. Wolf (R-SO | 6-1, 197)
|
RB
|
G. Groshek (R-SR | 5-11, 214)
|
N. Watson (R-SO | 5-11, 228)
|
|
FB
|
M. Stokke (R-SR | 6-2, 240)
|
J. Chenal (JR | 6-2, 247)
|
|
WR
|
K. Pryor (R-SR | 5-11, 189)
|
A. Krumholz (R-SR | 6-1, 194)
|
|
WR
|
D. Davis (SR | 6-0, 194)
|
J. Dunn (R-SR | 5-7, 175)
|
|
TE
|
J. Ferguson (R-JR | 6-5, 245)
|
J. Eschenbach (R-SO | 6-6, 247)
|
|
LT
|
C. Van Lanen (R-SR | 6-5, 305)
|
L. Brown (R-FR | 6-6, 300)
|
J. Nelson (FR | 6-7, 289)
|
LG
|
J. Seltzner (R-JR | 6-4, 328)
|
J. Dietzen (R-SR | 6-6, 319)
|
|
C
|
K. Lyles (R-JR | 6-3, 334)
|
J. Tippmann (R-FR | 6-6, 317) OR
|
C. Sampson (R-SO | 6-4, 290)
|
RG
|
L. Bruss (R-JR | 6-5, 319)
|
M. Furtney (R-SO | 6-5, 308)
|
|
RT
|
T. Beach (R-JR | 6-6, 310)
|
A. Vopal (R-JR | 6-6, 313)
|
|
|
|
DE
|
I. Loudermilk (R-SR | 6-7, 287)
|
M. Henningsen (R-JR | 6-3, 283)
|
|
NT
|
K. Benton (SO | 6-4, 318)
|
B. Williams (JR | 6-2, 296)
|
|
DE
|
G. Rand (R-SR | 6-2, 285)
|
I. Mullens (R-SO | 6-4, 292)
|
|
OLB
|
I. Green-May (R-JR | 6-6, 232)
|
C.J. Goetz (R-SO | 6-3, 241)
|
|
ILB
|
L. Chenal (SO | 6-2, 255)
|
M. Maskalunas (R-SR | 6-3, 233)
|
|
ILB
|
J. Sanborn (JR | 6-2, 236)
|
M. Njongmeta (R-FR | 6-0, 230)
|
|
OLB
|
N. Burks (R-SR | 6-2, 240)
|
S. Lytle (R-FR | 6-2, 235)
|
|
CB
|
C. Williams (R-SR | 6-0, 183) OR
|
R. Wildgoose (JR | 5-11, 193)
|
D. Burton (R-SO | 5-10, 185)
|
SS
|
S. Nelson (R-JR | 6-2, 206)
|
C. Wilder (R-SR | 5-10, 196)
|
|
FS
|
E. Burrell (R-SR | 6-0, 203)
|
J. Torchio (R-SO | 6-1, 204)
|
|
CB
|
F. Hicks (R-JR | 5-10, 185)
|
D. Harrell (R-JR | 6-2, 180) OR
|
S. Melvin (R-FR | 5-11, 167)
|
|
|
|
P
|
C. Schlichting (R-JR | 6-2, 225)
|
P. Vujnovich (JR | 6-3, 232)
|
|
FG
|
C. Larsh (R-JR | 5-10, 185)
|
J. Van Dyke (FR | 6-5, 202)
|
KO
|
C. Larsh (R-JR | 5-10, 184)
|
J. Van Dyke (FR | 6-5, 202)
|
LS
|
A. Bay (SR | 6-0, 234)
|
P. Bowden (R-FR | 6-2, 230)
|
H
|
C. Schlichting (R-JR | 6-2, 225)
|
P. Vujnovich (JR | 6-3, 232)
|
PR
|
J. Dunn (R-SR | 5-7, 175)
|
D. Davis (SR | 6-0, 194)
|
|
KR
|
I. Guerendo (R-SO | 6-0, 210)
|
F. Hicks (R-JR | 5-10, 185)
|