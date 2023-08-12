Nyzier Fourqurean 'adjusting really well' in jump from Division II
MADISON, Wis. — One big question came along with Nyzier Fourqurean's decision to commit to the Wisconsin Badgers in May.
Can the Grand Valley State transfer cornerback handle the adjustment from Division II to the Big Ten?
That question, of course, won't be fully answered until the games begin. But so far, Fourqurean, the most unheralded player in Wisconsin's class of 15 transfer additions, has looked comfortable and more than capable of helping the Badgers' defense this season.
"It's definitely a little bit different, Fourqurean said of his transition. "But I think I am adjusting really well. There are still things I need to touch up like the speed of the game and the details. But I feel like I am adjusting really well. I just have to keep it going."
Wisconsin and Fourqurean paired at the perfect time. The Badgers badly needed to bolster their cornerback depth after spring camp — they lacked experience beyond their top three of Alexander Smith, Ricardo Hallman and Boston College transfer Jason Maitre — while Fourqurean was eager for an opportunity to prove himself on a bigger stage.
Fourqurean entered the transfer portal in May, and his path initially led him to Vanderbilt. Soon after, though, he got an offer from the Badgers, who hired former Grand Valley State head coach Matt Mitchell as their outside linebackers coach/special teams coordinator in January. Fourqurean didn’t need a ton of convincing from there.
"It was big," Fourqurean said of Mitchell's impact on his decision. "I wouldn’t say it was everything, just because everything here is good. The culture and everything like that. This is the place I wanted to be. This fits everything I wanted. But coach Mitchell definitely put the cherry on top. He wouldn’t lead me in the wrong direction. I can trust him with everything."
Fourqurean, 6-foot-1 with long arms, recorded 37 tackles (tied for sixth on the team), four interceptions (first on the team) and 14 pass breakups (first on the team) in 2022 en route to Division II first-team All-American honors.
"Physically, I like him as a guy who's got some length," new UW head coach Luke Fickell said. "He probably can play a bunch of positions... corner, nickel and possibly safety."
Fourqurean frequently made plays — interceptions or pass breakups — in each of the eight fall camp practices UW opened to reporters. He got regular reps with the second-team defense.
"You never know (about the Division II to Division I) jump," cornerbacks coach Paul Haynes said. "But I am telling you, he's a competitive kid. He's smart. He corrects his mistakes. It doesn’t really matter what level you're in. If you have those skills and that work ethic, you can definitely play at this level."
Fourqurean, doubted by some for his decision to make the jump he did, said, "You have to take risks to get to where you want to go."
"People saying I couldn’t do it and everything like that," Fourqurean said. "People thought I should have went to the MAC (Mid-American Conference) just to take that next step and that this was too big of a jump. But it's just about believing in yourself. You have to take that chance."
