NSD Primer: A class overview and Wisconsin's storylines on Signing Day
The Wisconsin coaching staff will begin to receive letters of intent Wednesday morning during college football's early signing period.
The Badgers currently have 13 scholarship commitments and pledges from eight preferred walk-ons in the 2022 class. There is still work to be done, however, and BadgerBlitz.com has an overview and the storylines to follow today.
***FOLLOW ALONG WITH TODAY'S ACTION INSIDE THE BADGERS' DEN!***
RELATED: NSD Peer-to-Peer: QB Myles Burkett breaks down Badgers' offensive commits | NSD Five Cycles Later: Re-grading Wisconsin's 2017 Signing Class | NSD Preview: A look at Wisconsin's 2022 recruiting class | NSD 2022: Notable quotes from BadgerBlitz.com's commit interviews| NSD Peer-to-Peer: Safety Austin Brown breaks down Badgers defensive commits
OVERVIEW OF THE 2022 CURRENT CLASS
Wisconsin enters Wednesday morning with 13 scholarship commitments in the 2022 class. The group currently ranks No. 45 in the country, largely due to the low number of pledges entering the day.
This class includes four commitments from inside Wisconsin. The nine other athletes come from eight different states: Arizona, Michigan, Texas, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Kentucky, Illinois and North Carolina.
|NAME
|STARS
|RR
|Location
|
5.9
|
Whitefish Bay, WI
|
5.7
|
Cornelius, NC
|
5.7
|
Wayne, NJ
|
5.7
|
Johnston City, IL
|
5.7
|
Walled Lake, MI
|
5.7
|
Stoughton, WI
|
5.6
|
Franklin, WI
|
5.6
|
Southlake, TX
|
5.6
|
Scottsdale, AZ
|
5.6
|
Louisville, KY
|
5.5
|
DeWitt, MI
|
5.5
|
Trafford, PA
|
5.5
|
Monroe, WI
WHO TO WATCH FOR ON SIGNING DAY
There are at least four prospects Wisconsin fans should keep an eye on today.
1) Three-star safety Koen Entringer
Teams in contention: Wisconsin, Iowa, Michigan, Boston College
Decision time: 2:00 CT
Prediction: Iowa
2) Four-star running back Jaydn Ott
Teams in contention: Wisconsin, Oregon State, BYU
Decision time: 3:30 CT
Prediction: Oregon State
3) Three-star edge Isaac Hamm
Teams in contention: Wisconsin, Louisville, Michigan State, Ohio State, Penn State, Notre Dame
Decision time: 6:00 PM CT
Prediction: Wisconsin
4) Four-star offensive lineman Carson Hinzman
Teams in contention: Wisconsin, Ohio State
Decision time: Undecided (Hinzman may not commit or sign today)
Prediction: Ohio State
IMPRESSIVE PREFERRED WALK-ON CLASS FOR THE BADGERS
As of Wednesday morning, the Badgers are expected to sign no less than eight preferred walk-ons in the 2022 class, a list the currently includes offensive linemen Drew Evans and John Clifford, linebackers Zach Gloudeman, Austin Harnetiaux and Luna Larson, safeties Jackson Trudgeon and Deven Magli and kicker Gavin Lahm. It's an impressive group, especially on the defensive side of the ball where Gloudeman, Harnetiaux, Larson and Magli each turned down Division 1 offers in order to walk on with the Badgers.
If Wisconsin adds more names to the list on Wednesday, it will likely come from a list that includes Cody Cotton, Blake Siebert, Brendan Sorsby, Jackson Adams and Brandon Sousa, all of whom earned an opportunity from UW in this cycle.
|RANK
|YEAR
|NATIONAL RANK
|STAR AVERAGE
|TOTAL SIGNEES
|
No. 1
|
No. 15
|
3.48
|
21
|
No. 2
|
No. 27
|
3.26
|
19
|
No. 3
|
No. 28
|
3.2
|
20
|
No. 4
|
No. 33
|
2.88
|
26
|
No. 5
|
No. 33
|
2.77
|
22
|
No. 6
|
No. 34
|
3.06
|
18
|
No. 7
|
No. 35
|
3.11
|
18
|
No. 8
|
No. 35
|
3.08
|
25
|
No. 9
|
No. 37
|
2.95
|
19
|
No. 10
|
No. 39
|
2.81
|
21
|
No. 11
|
No. 39
|
2.48
|
23
|
No. 12
|
No. 40
|
3.05
|
20
|
No. 13
|
No. 40
|
3.05
|
20
|
No. 14
|
No. 40
|
2.7
|
23
|
No. 15
|
No. 41
|
2.83
|
24
|
No. 16
|
No. 43
|
3.0
|
21
|
No. 17
|
No. 49
|
2.52
|
23
|
No. 18
|
No. 57
|
3.08
|
12
|
No. 19
|
No. 57
|
2.84
|
19
|
No. 20
|
No. 87
|
2.88
|
24
|
AVERAGE
|
40.5
|
2.95
|
20.9
WISCONSIN SHOULD HAVE SCHOLARSHIPS TO PLAY WITH THIS WINTER
A lot will change in the next few days and weeks, but the Wisconsin coaching staff should have some room to operate in both the transfer portal and with prospects from the 2022 class who elected not to sign during the early period. Unofficially, the Badgers have 79 of their 85 allotted scholarships accounted for, a number that will change with any additions on Wednesday, and then later with attrition on the current roster. Additionally, the 79 does not factor in UW's current seniors who have an opportunity to return next season.
So what are some potential areas of need moving forward? Running back sticks out, especially if Ott ends up staying on the West Coast. The Badgers could also look for a proven pass catcher at both tight end and receiver in order to help out Graham Mertz.
On the defensive side of the ball, UW may see what's available at middle linebacker should both Leo Chenal (possible) and Jack Sanborn (very likely) leave for the NFL. A veteran safety may also make sense with starters Collin Wilder and Scott Nelson exiting the program.
_________________________________________________
*Chat about this article in The Badgers' Den
*Check out our videos, interviews, and Q&As on our YouTube channel
*Subscribe and listen to the BadgerBlitz.com podcast (as seen on Apple, Google, Spotify and wherever you listen to podcasts)
*Follow us on Twitter: @McNamaraRivals, @JakeKoco, @TheBadgerNation, @RaulV45
*Like us on Facebook