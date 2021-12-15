 There are at least four prospects Wisconsin fans should keep an eye on today.
NSD Primer: A class overview and Wisconsin's storylines on Signing Day

Jon McNamara
The Wisconsin coaching staff will begin to receive letters of intent Wednesday morning during college football's early signing period.

The Badgers currently have 13 scholarship commitments and pledges from eight preferred walk-ons in the 2022 class. There is still work to be done, however, and BadgerBlitz.com has an overview and the storylines to follow today.

OVERVIEW OF THE 2022 CURRENT CLASS

Wisconsin enters Wednesday morning with 13 scholarship commitments in the 2022 class. The group currently ranks No. 45 in the country, largely due to the low number of pledges entering the day.

This class includes four commitments from inside Wisconsin. The nine other athletes come from eight different states: Arizona, Michigan, Texas, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Kentucky, Illinois and North Carolina.

Wisconsin's 2022 Recruiting Class
NAME STARS RR Location 

Joe Brunner

5.9

Whitefish Bay, WI

Curtis Neal

5.7

Cornelius, NC

A'Khoury Lyde

5.7

Wayne, NJ

Austin Brown

5.7

Johnston City, IL

Aidan Vaughan

5.7

Walled Lake, MI

Barrett Nelson

5.7

Stoughton, WI

Myles Burkett

5.6

Franklin, WI

Avyonne Jones

5.6

Southlake, TX

Tristan Monday

5.6

Scottsdale, AZ

Vinny Anthony

5.6

Louisville, KY

Tommy McIntosh

5.5

DeWitt, MI

Cade Yacamelli

5.5

Trafford, PA

JT Seagreaves

5.5

Monroe, WI

WHO TO WATCH FOR ON SIGNING DAY 

In-state edge prospect Isaac Hamm will make his commitment on Wednesday.
In-state edge prospect Isaac Hamm will make his commitment on Wednesday. (Jon McNamara/Rivals.com)

There are at least four prospects Wisconsin fans should keep an eye on today.

1) Three-star safety Koen Entringer

Teams in contention: Wisconsin, Iowa, Michigan, Boston College

Decision time: 2:00 CT

Prediction: Iowa

2) Four-star running back Jaydn Ott

Teams in contention: Wisconsin, Oregon State, BYU

Decision time: 3:30 CT

Prediction: Oregon State

3) Three-star edge Isaac Hamm

Teams in contention: Wisconsin, Louisville, Michigan State, Ohio State, Penn State, Notre Dame

Decision time: 6:00 PM CT

Prediction: Wisconsin

4) Four-star offensive lineman Carson Hinzman

Teams in contention: Wisconsin, Ohio State

Decision time: Undecided (Hinzman may not commit or sign today)

Prediction: Ohio State

IMPRESSIVE PREFERRED WALK-ON CLASS FOR THE BADGERS

In-state defensive back Deven Magli is committed to Wisconsin as a preferred walk-on.
In-state defensive back Deven Magli is committed to Wisconsin as a preferred walk-on. (Darren Lee/BadgerBlitz.com Photographer)

As of Wednesday morning, the Badgers are expected to sign no less than eight preferred walk-ons in the 2022 class, a list the currently includes offensive linemen Drew Evans and John Clifford, linebackers Zach Gloudeman, Austin Harnetiaux and Luna Larson, safeties Jackson Trudgeon and Deven Magli and kicker Gavin Lahm. It's an impressive group, especially on the defensive side of the ball where Gloudeman, Harnetiaux, Larson and Magli each turned down Division 1 offers in order to walk on with the Badgers.

If Wisconsin adds more names to the list on Wednesday, it will likely come from a list that includes Cody Cotton, Blake Siebert, Brendan Sorsby, Jackson Adams and Brandon Sousa, all of whom earned an opportunity from UW in this cycle.

Wisconsin's Recruiting Classes During the Rivals.com Era
RANK YEAR  NATIONAL RANK STAR AVERAGE TOTAL SIGNEES

No. 1

CLASS OF 2021

No. 15

3.48

21

No. 2

CLASS OF 2019

No. 27

3.26

19

No. 3

CLASS OF 2020

No. 28

3.2

20

No. 4

CLASS OF 2014

No. 33

2.88

26

No. 5

CLASS OF 2005

No. 33

2.77

22

No. 6

CLASS OF 2007

No. 34

3.06

18

No. 7

CLASS OF 2017

No. 35

3.11

18

No. 8

CLASS OF 2016

No. 35

3.08

25

No. 9

CLASS OF 2015

No. 37

2.95

19

No. 10

CLASS OF 2003

No. 39

2.81

21

No. 11

CLASS OF 2004

No. 39

2.48

23

No. 12

CLASS OF 2018

No. 40

3.05

20

No. 13

CLASS OF 2011

No. 40

3.05

20

No. 14

CLASS OF 2006

No. 40

2.7

23

No. 15

CLASS OF 2008

No. 41

2.83

24

No. 16

CLASS OF 2009

No. 43

3.0

21

No. 17

CLASS OF 2002

No. 49

2.52

23

No. 18

CLASS OF 2012

No. 57

3.08

12

No. 19

CLASS OF 2013

No. 57

2.84

19

No. 20

CLASS OF 2010

No. 87

2.88

24

AVERAGE

40.5

2.95

20.9

WISCONSIN SHOULD HAVE SCHOLARSHIPS TO PLAY WITH THIS WINTER 

How active will head coach Paul Chryst be in the transfer portal?
How active will head coach Paul Chryst be in the transfer portal? (Jake Kocorowski/BadgerBlitz.com)

A lot will change in the next few days and weeks, but the Wisconsin coaching staff should have some room to operate in both the transfer portal and with prospects from the 2022 class who elected not to sign during the early period. Unofficially, the Badgers have 79 of their 85 allotted scholarships accounted for, a number that will change with any additions on Wednesday, and then later with attrition on the current roster. Additionally, the 79 does not factor in UW's current seniors who have an opportunity to return next season.

So what are some potential areas of need moving forward? Running back sticks out, especially if Ott ends up staying on the West Coast. The Badgers could also look for a proven pass catcher at both tight end and receiver in order to help out Graham Mertz.

On the defensive side of the ball, UW may see what's available at middle linebacker should both Leo Chenal (possible) and Jack Sanborn (very likely) leave for the NFL. A veteran safety may also make sense with starters Collin Wilder and Scott Nelson exiting the program.

