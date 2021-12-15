NSD Primer: A class overview and Wisconsin's storylines on Signing Day

OVERVIEW OF THE 2022 CURRENT CLASS

Wisconsin enters Wednesday morning with 13 scholarship commitments in the 2022 class. The group currently ranks No. 45 in the country, largely due to the low number of pledges entering the day. This class includes four commitments from inside Wisconsin. The nine other athletes come from eight different states: Arizona, Michigan, Texas, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Kentucky, Illinois and North Carolina.

WHO TO WATCH FOR ON SIGNING DAY

In-state edge prospect Isaac Hamm will make his commitment on Wednesday. (Jon McNamara/Rivals.com)

There are at least four prospects Wisconsin fans should keep an eye on today. 1) Three-star safety Koen Entringer Teams in contention: Wisconsin, Iowa, Michigan, Boston College Decision time: 2:00 CT Prediction: Iowa 2) Four-star running back Jaydn Ott Teams in contention: Wisconsin, Oregon State, BYU Decision time: 3:30 CT Prediction: Oregon State 3) Three-star edge Isaac Hamm Teams in contention: Wisconsin, Louisville, Michigan State, Ohio State, Penn State, Notre Dame Decision time: 6:00 PM CT Prediction: Wisconsin 4) Four-star offensive lineman Carson Hinzman Teams in contention: Wisconsin, Ohio State Decision time: Undecided (Hinzman may not commit or sign today) Prediction: Ohio State

IMPRESSIVE PREFERRED WALK-ON CLASS FOR THE BADGERS

In-state defensive back Deven Magli is committed to Wisconsin as a preferred walk-on. (Darren Lee/BadgerBlitz.com Photographer)

WISCONSIN SHOULD HAVE SCHOLARSHIPS TO PLAY WITH THIS WINTER

How active will head coach Paul Chryst be in the transfer portal? (Jake Kocorowski/BadgerBlitz.com)

A lot will change in the next few days and weeks, but the Wisconsin coaching staff should have some room to operate in both the transfer portal and with prospects from the 2022 class who elected not to sign during the early period. Unofficially, the Badgers have 79 of their 85 allotted scholarships accounted for, a number that will change with any additions on Wednesday, and then later with attrition on the current roster. Additionally, the 79 does not factor in UW's current seniors who have an opportunity to return next season. So what are some potential areas of need moving forward? Running back sticks out, especially if Ott ends up staying on the West Coast. The Badgers could also look for a proven pass catcher at both tight end and receiver in order to help out Graham Mertz. On the defensive side of the ball, UW may see what's available at middle linebacker should both Leo Chenal (possible) and Jack Sanborn (very likely) leave for the NFL. A veteran safety may also make sense with starters Collin Wilder and Scott Nelson exiting the program.

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGlmcmFtZSBmcmFtZWJvcmRlcj0ibm8iIHdpZHRoID0iMTAwJSIgaGVpZ2h0 PSI4MDAiIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9kb2NzLmdvb2dsZS5jb20vc3ByZWFkc2hl ZXRzL2QvMUxkRGdpMldxd3pkM0xFSFdka1h1dFVtcXRzUVBiMEYyWFJDWkFx T1IzTVUvcHViaHRtbD9naWQ9MCZzaW5nbGU9dHJ1ZSZ3aWRnZXQ9ZmFsc2Um aGVhZGVycz1mYWxzZSZjaHJvbWU9ZmFsc2Umcm09bWluaW1hbCI+PC9pZnJh bWU+Cjxicj4KCg==