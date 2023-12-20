Advertisement
NSD Inside the Rankings: Wisconsin Badgers' 2024 Recruiting Class

Jon McNamara
With two Signing Day commitments in Wisconsin's 2024 recruiting class, it is time to go back inside the numbers and break down how each recruit factors into the team total on Rivals.com.

To explain the basics, players are assigned a set number of points based on their Rivals Rating (RR). A 6.1-ranked prospect receives 150 points, a 6.0-ranked prospect receives 135, a 5.9 ranked prospects receives 120, and so on down the line in increments of 15.

Wisconsin flipped Robert Booker from UCLA on Wednesday.
Additionally, players ranked in the Rivals250 receive bonus points depending on how high they are ranked. The No. 1 prospect in the country gets +100 bonus points. The No. 25 prospects gets +55 bonus points. The No. 166 prospects gets +19 bonus points... And all those bonus points are added to the points they receive for their Rivals Rating.

It is important to note that only the top 20 ranked recruits for each school count in the team race. So if a school has 25 commits, we are only counting the top 20.

Rivals Rating points for Top 20 rated commits + Rivals250 Bonus Points = Total Points

It is all explained in greater detail here - Rankings Formula.

TEAM RANKINGS | POINT VALUES | COMMITMENT LIST | 2024 OFFERS |

Wisconsin's 2024 Recruiting Class
NAME STARS RR POINTS BONUS TOTAL

Ernest WIllor

5.9

120

32

152

Omillio Agard

5.9

120

21

141

Darrion Dupree

5.9

120

19

139

Mabrey Mettauer

5.8

105

16

121

Emerson Mandell

5.8

105

12

117

Dilin Jones

5.8

105

5

110

K. Berry-Johnson

5.8

105

5

110

Derek Jensen

5.8

105

105

Xavier Lucas

5.8

105

105

Grant Stec

5.8

105


105

Kevin Heywood

5.8

105

105

Jay Harper

5.7

90


90

Anelu Lafaele

5.7

90


90

Thomas Heiberger

5.7

90

90

Landon Gauthier

5.7

90


90

Robert Booker

5.7

90

90

Colin Cubberly

5.7

90

90

Dillan Johnson

5.7

90

90

Gideon Ituka

5.6

75


75

Hank Weber

5.6

75


75

Raphael Dunn

5.6

75


75

Ryan Cory

5.6

75

75

GRAND

TOTAL

2,090
Big Ten Rankings
Rank School Total Commits Average Points

1

Ohio State

20

3.95

2735

2

Michigan

27

3.59

2350

3

Penn State

25

3.56

2124

4

Nebraska

28

3.32

2094

5

Wisconsin

22

3.5

2090

6

Iowa

21

3.05

1635

7

Purdue

25

3.08

1619

8

Maryland

22

3.18

1608

9

Rutgers

24

3.0

1560

10

Illinois

19

3.16

1478

11

Minnesota

20

3.05

1450

12

Michigan State

19

3.0

1335

13

Indiana

17

2.82

1125

14

Northwestern

15

2.47

795

_________________________________________________

