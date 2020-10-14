MADISON, Wis. - A little more than a year ago, Danny Davis and Kendric Pryor were looking to shake off disappointing seasons. Fast forward to nine days from the 2020 season opener, the duo – now seniors – are trying to do it again. On an offense that’s going to look brand new at the key skill position spots, Davis and Pryor were the two holdovers that were already going to be looked upon to put up big numbers. And now with senior quarterback Jack Coan on the shelf with a foot injury, the onus on both players to produce becomes that much greater. “For me and Danny, now it's our chance, now it’s our opportunity to make plays,” Pryor said. “Last year you could kind of see glimpses. One game it might be me, then one game it might be Danny ... Just when our numbers called, we have to be ready for that chance.”



Kendric Pryor caught 23 passes for 278 yards in 2019. (Darren Lee/BadgerBlitz.com Photographer)

In the two past seasons, both players have missed chances to become more prominent in the offense. In 2018, Davis averaged 16.1 yards per catch and caught five touchdowns, including three in the Orange Bowl. During the quarterback carousel year of 2018, Davis had 40 catches for 418 yards and five touchdowns in 11 games. Last season, despite having a quarterback who completed nearly 70 percent of his throws, Davis posted a career-low 250 yards and one touchdown. Pryor showed promise nearing the end of his redshirt freshman in 2017 but has been stuck on average the last two seasons – having 273 yards and three touchdowns in 13 games last season and had 278 yards and no receiving scores last season. Part of the decline for both players was the return of Quintez Cephus, who led the Badgers in catches, yards and touchdowns last season. But with Cephus declaring for the NFL Draft and a lack of young playmakers emerging over the last two seasons, the focal point of the position shines brightly on the two scholarship seniors. “2018, everyone knows that year wasn’t the best for our team,” Pryor said. “It didn’t go the way we wanted it to go, but going into the season last year … we have to definitely be better than that. Going off of 2019, ... it’s time for people to see or realize that we can do more than that. We can be actual deep threats, top-notch receivers in this Big Ten Conference.”

Danny Davis scored five fouchdowns in each of his first two seasons (including this one in 2018) but was limited to only one in 2019. (Dan Sanger/BadgerBlitz.com Photographer)