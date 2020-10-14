Now or Never for Kendric Pryor, Danny Davis to Impact Wisconsin's Offense
MADISON, Wis. - A little more than a year ago, Danny Davis and Kendric Pryor were looking to shake off disappointing seasons. Fast forward to nine days from the 2020 season opener, the duo – now seniors – are trying to do it again.
On an offense that’s going to look brand new at the key skill position spots, Davis and Pryor were the two holdovers that were already going to be looked upon to put up big numbers. And now with senior quarterback Jack Coan on the shelf with a foot injury, the onus on both players to produce becomes that much greater.
“For me and Danny, now it's our chance, now it’s our opportunity to make plays,” Pryor said. “Last year you could kind of see glimpses. One game it might be me, then one game it might be Danny ... Just when our numbers called, we have to be ready for that chance.”
In the two past seasons, both players have missed chances to become more prominent in the offense. In 2018, Davis averaged 16.1 yards per catch and caught five touchdowns, including three in the Orange Bowl. During the quarterback carousel year of 2018, Davis had 40 catches for 418 yards and five touchdowns in 11 games. Last season, despite having a quarterback who completed nearly 70 percent of his throws, Davis posted a career-low 250 yards and one touchdown.
Pryor showed promise nearing the end of his redshirt freshman in 2017 but has been stuck on average the last two seasons – having 273 yards and three touchdowns in 13 games last season and had 278 yards and no receiving scores last season.
Part of the decline for both players was the return of Quintez Cephus, who led the Badgers in catches, yards and touchdowns last season. But with Cephus declaring for the NFL Draft and a lack of young playmakers emerging over the last two seasons, the focal point of the position shines brightly on the two scholarship seniors.
“2018, everyone knows that year wasn’t the best for our team,” Pryor said. “It didn’t go the way we wanted it to go, but going into the season last year … we have to definitely be better than that. Going off of 2019, ... it’s time for people to see or realize that we can do more than that. We can be actual deep threats, top-notch receivers in this Big Ten Conference.”
Thanks in part to Alvis Whitted, Wisconsin’s new wide receivers coach, both players have a renewed vigor. While practices have been closed to the media, the players have spoken this offseason about being a more vertical passing team. UW ranked 11th in the Big Ten last season at 11.4 yards per catch as a team, but quarterback Graham Mertz – the presumed starter – has been lauded for his arm strength.
“I feel like we’ve got to keep the defense on their toes,” Davis said. “They’re going to be filling the run, so (we’ve) got to be able to take shots and connect on them … It’s not only deep balls, we need to know the short range, the slants, the digs, and stuff too, but it’ll be a big factor.”
And without Jonathan Taylor in the backfield for the first time in the last three years, both Davis and Pryor will likely be utilized with jet sweeps. The two rushed a combined 22 times for 292 yards, with Pryor scoring twice.
“I think we can be able to do both (run and catch the ball),” Davis said. “Just to show people that we’re more versatile than they think. We can run it and we can catch it, just be able to make plays.”
Ironically, the one person who can probably help Davis and Pryor the most is no longer in Madison. Reinstated to the team just before last year’s opener, Cephus found a way to make an instant impact and sustain it throughout the season. Pryor lauded the attitude Cephus carried, comprised of toughness and hard work, while Davis talked about Cephus’ physicality with what the fifth-round NFL Draft pick could do with his body and hands to make plays.
It’s a big void the offense must replace, but a challenge that the players in the wide receiver group have embraced.
“We’re ready to make plays and we’re ready to show people what we can do,” Davis said. “I’ve always played with that chip on my shoulder, and it’s not going nowhere, it’s even hungrier now.”