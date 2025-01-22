Notes: WR coach Jordan Reid talks Grimes' offense, receiver room

Wisconsin introduced a new wide receivers coach for the third straight offseason. This time, it's Jordan Reid, formerly the wide receivers coach at Western Michigan. The young assistant was made available to the media for the first time since onboarding in Madison. BadgerBlitz.com has compiled the key takeaways:

Wisconsin wide receivers coach Jordan Reid. (Photo by @CoachReid)

Advertisement

FIRST IMPRESSIONS OF WISCONSIN

"Man, ecstatic. This is an awesome experience. Really grateful to be here at the University of Wisconsin, very historic place, place of winning tradition. And then obviously it's the people that make the place special. Obviously, Coach (Luke) Fickell at the helm, with his tenure and career, that's gonna be able to bleed over to the rest of the program...Obviously coach (Kenny) Guiton did an unbelievable job in terms of this room, I'm excited to continue to improve it and elevate it even more." Like his new colleague offensive coordinator Jeff Grimes, Reid says he has long respected Wisconsin from afar. "This program is as storied as it comes in college football. I remember back in the day when I was a player watching Jared Abbrederis. I remember that vividly. He's probably one of the first guys I think of, and then you think of the backs, the linemen...Why would you not wanna be a part of that?"

GETTING ACQUAINTED TO THE WIDE RECEIVERS

Wisconsin is in a somewhat unique position, as its former wide receivers coach is still on payroll, but is now coaching the quarterbacks. Reid was asked how Guiton and himself handled the transition of power. "(Guiton) is really helping me to understand these kids from the inside, who they are as a person, their mental makeup. And for my sake, how do I change the divide from where they are, and how can I get them past their god-given abilities. Really excited, (Guiton) has been unbelievable just in terms of helping the transition." Reid declined to share any specific names of players who have impressed him, but he did give his take on the mentality of his position group that has little returning production outside of Vinny Anthony and Trech Kekahuna. "It's a hungry room. It's a hungry room for that reason alone. The proving part. Everybody feels they have something to prove. And really, we're taking that as a room mentality; hey, we've got something to prove this year."

ON HIS QUICK RISE

It wasn't long ago that Reid was running routes and catching passes himself at the collegiate level. The former Ohio Bobcats' wideout played from 2013 to 2016, and has since interned with multiple NFL teams and coached at Ohio, Wake Forest and Western Michigan. "As cliche as it may sound, it's belief," he said of his quick professional rise. "As my cup runneth over I pour into these young men now. How I walk in every day, how I approach every day, that belief is instilled in these young men. Confidence, it's all through our preparation and in everything that we do." Interestingly enough, Reid also shared that initially, he didn't see himself as a coach when he was still a college athlete. "Funny enough, I did not want to coach as a player. I loved my position coach in college, Dwayne Dixon...I loved him to death, I wouldn't trade him for anything in the world. But I obviously saw the hours and things of that nature, and as a player, I was like, 'I do not want to do that.' But all of the kids were telling me, 'man, you're gonna be a heck of a coach someday.'...But when I got into it in 2018 coaching at the high school level, I just saw how much of an impact that you can make on a young man's life, I was sold from there...That's the whole purpose of being in this profession, the kids I deal with on an every day basis. Because I deal with dreams, goals and livelihoods."

ON JEFF GRIMES

"I have a prior relationship with Coach Grimes. Actually met at an FCA camp for coaches circa 2021. And before I even knew the coach, I knew the person. Obviously he's very faith-based in what he believes. And just from the person that he was, I knew we'd align based off of that alone. From an offensive philosophy standpoint, he's done it at a high level for the last eight, nine years."

CAN WISCONSIN BECOME A DESTINATION FOR WIDE RECEIVERS?

The challenge wide receivers coaches have continually faced in Madison is the notion that this isn't a program where talented receivers come to thrive. Reid was asked about how he can help chance that perception. "My personal belief with that is, if you're good enough, they'll find you. I believe in Coach Grimes' system right now, what we're building now in terms of the instillation process. Contrary to belief, this place has produced receivers as well, just not to the naked eye per se. From the likes of Al Toon to Nick Toon to Jared Abbrederis to Quintez Cephus and Alex Erickson. And the fun part about this process has been being able to reach out to those guys, open and honest conversations about the past...I think that's also a testament to this place as well." "Going back to an alignment (philosophically with Grimes' offense) standpoint, a lot of these young men now days, they have dreams of playing at the next level. So my thing would be, 'okay, if you wanna do that, why not play in an offense that's going to prepare you to do all of the things at that level?' And really, that's what we're building here with Coach Grimes' system. NFL-style offense. Talking about balance, talking about multiplicity."

ON HIS RECRUITING STYLE