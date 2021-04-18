MADISON, Wis. – If the University of Wisconsin were playing a game this weekend, the Badgers would likely know who their 11 offensive starters are. It’s a luxury head coach Paul Chryst has with an offense that is returning most of its weapons or has a clear replacement waiting in the wings. When it comes to the unit’s depth, however, spring ball is proving to be an important part in determining who can be trusted and who still has work to do. “What I love about spring football practices is that if (players) truly do take the coaching and apply it, go out there and work on it, and then learn from that, you see great growth,” Chryst said. “You see guys who miss opportunities who aren’t putting in that work, they aren’t taking the coaching. They are missing opportunities to grow and get better.”

Finding his way on to the field for the final four games of 2020, receiver Devin Chandler is having a good spring camp. (Kelli Steffes/UW Athletics)

One position in the spotlight this spring is at receiver, a position that had its depth exposed last season with the lingering injuries of seniors Danny Davis and Kendric Pryor. With the passing game having to rely on Jack Dunn, an undersized former walk-on, and true freshman Chimere Dike, Wisconsin finished 108th in the country in average passing yards (181.0), 87th in passing efficiency, and 81st in third-down percentage (38.0) last season. Having gone through those pains, optimism to handle potential injuries is high among the group. With Davis, Dunn, and Pryor choosing to return and practicing, the Badgers suddenly have some depth with junior A.J. Abbott having a strong camp and Dike emerging as the team’s future No.1 receiver. Without the benefit of spring practices last season, Dike’s 12 receptions and 189 yards were second-most among UW receivers. “I thought the way that he approached last year was tremendous,” Chryst said. “True to character and it’s high character. The offseason, he has carried that forward in spring. He’s done a great job of how he approaches each day. You want (guys) to have purpose and practice with purpose. I think he’s doing a tremendous job of that and it’s paying off.” The injuries and lack of productivity from others also allowed true freshman Devin Chandler to get on the field the final four games of the season. Originally becoming the team’s primary kick returner after Stephan Bracey was injured, Chandler received 15 snaps over the final three games and 46 all-purpose yards on three touches. “He did get some opportunities last year and I believe it has given him an understanding of the importance of all that goes into being a good position player,” Chryst said. “One thing I have appreciated about Devin and his approach this spring is he has been eager to learn and has been taking a lot of reps and I think taking the coaching from Coach (Alvis) Whitted and puts himself out there. He has put himself in a position to get those reps, earned them, and the second half of spring, you’re starting to see where he’s playing a little bit more. “Anytime you get to a point where you are playing more and thinking less, I think you get a better and a more accurate picture of their abilities. I think we’re starting to see that with Devin.”

Wisconsin Evaluating Fullback Options

A dying breed at most schools, Wisconsin’s reliance on the fullback to make its pro-style offense hum has awarded their last two starters at that position an NFL roster spot. Last year’s starter, Mason Stokke, likely will join Derek Watt and Alec Ingold in the professional ranks later this spring. Replacing Stokke will be a challenge for Wisconsin, considering he grew into a suitable lead blocker, was a capable short-yardage rusher with three touchdowns, and had good hands that yielded him 14 catches and another three touchdowns. Currently, the only two fullbacks on Wisconsin’s roster are John Chenal and Quan Easterling. Chenal has played in 29 games over three seasons and has carried 25 times for 138 yards and two touchdowns. Easterling has played in one game over the past two seasons. “John has played a lot of football and certainly has the opportunity for his role this year to be different than it has been in the past,” Chryst said. “There’s still a lot of work to be done, particularly with Quan. We certainly know more with John, but it’ll be interesting. I don’t know if this spring we’ll be able to answer that completely.” The one benefit the two players are getting are reps. With the Badgers down to only a healthy Brady Schipper at running back, both Chenal and Easterling are getting work at tailback and fullback. “They’ve been available, and taking advantage of the opportunities to get better,” Chryst said. “Guys that are able to take the coaching and apply the coaching will get better. It’s a combination, but they are wanting to learn, they are wanting to grow, and I think they are doing that because they are out there and they are working at it.”

