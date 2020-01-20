MADISON, Wis. – The two-man tandem in the frontcourt for the University of Wisconsin is growing. Nate Reuvers has started every game for the Badgers and been one of the more consistent players on the floor. Micah Potter has been Reuvers’ main reserve, but head coach Greg Gard put both men on the floor at the same time in Friday’s loss at Michigan State to try and slow the Spartans’ low-post presence.

How that relationship goes and how the communication builds between the two is critical to help the Badgers overcome a glaring weakness in their roster makeup: post depth.

