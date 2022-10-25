MADISON, Wis. – Greg Gard emphasized that Sunday’s exhibition against Northern Iowa was a “closed” scrimmage, not a “secret” one. But with no video clips posted to social media, no box score, and few details to dive into, there was some mystery surrounding the game. However, the eighth-year head coach said Wisconsin “never trailed,” that returning starters Chucky Hepburn and Tyler Wahl “were phenomenal,” and he rotated in 12 players with consistent minutes.

Wisconsin's leading returning scorer at 11.4 ppg, Tyler Wahl was "phenomenal" in Sunday's closed scrimmage, according to head coach Greg Gard. (AP Photo/Andy Manis)

“We did some really good things,” Gard said on Monday. “I thought we were very good defensively … What I’ve learned, some of this is through the trip to France and some of it through the fall, we have three really good players who are proven. Then the rest, we’ve seen guys take hold and step forward, but I think it’s going to be one of those teams where it could be different guys in that 8,9,10 spot each night and use that depth of this team and the balance of this team in different ways.” A primary responsibility of Wisconsin this offseason was replacing three instrumental contributors from last year’s Big Ten championship squad. Leading scorer Johnny Davis (19.7 ppg) was picked 10th in the 2022 NBA Draft, Brad Davison (160 career games) is playing professionally in Europe, and Chris Vogt provided a key low-post presence after transferring from Cincinnati. Those absences likely contributed to UW being picked to finish ninth in the unofficial Big Ten preseason poll. However, the Badgers return 10 players who won a conference title ring last year, added two transfers (Green Bay’s Kamari McGee and Wofford’s Max Klesmit) with Division 1 starting experience, and welcomed scholarship freshman Connor Essegian, a 6-4 guard who scored over 2,500 points in high school. Perhaps that’s why Gard touted UW’s defensive performance against Northern Iowa, adding that the staff didn’t spend ample time working on that aspect over the summer. “We’re going to need to be (strong defensively),” Gard said. “They know, and we’ve understood that we have to hang our hat on that end. I like the way they compete. They play exceptionally hard.” It was part of the reason why Gard was anxious to get to practice Monday afternoon and review teaching clips with his players, the first such clips of the season of his younger players going against similar Division 1 competition. “I try to really break it down, knowing that I want to use 25-30 minutes in the film room, teach, and then move on,” Gard said. “We’re then going to work on some of those things on the floor, too. So, we’ll translate it from watching it, playing it live, seeing it, and breaking it down even more to help those guys. I think every game, practice, film session, that helps younger guys.”

Neath, Coaches Agree to Play Through 21-22 Injury

Wisconsin senior Jahcobi Neath (Dan Sanger/BadgerBlitz)

Brought in to provide depth at the guard position, senior Jahcobi Neath averaged 1.6 points (25.6 percent shooting) and 1.5 rebounds in 23 games last season. The reason for his meager numbers was fully explained after he announced he underwent successful surgery to repair a torn patella tendon. Gard said consultation with UW’s medical staff told him that Neath’s injury could not get worse and left the decision of whether to play up to him. With Neath committed to playing, Gard employed load management to shut him down after certain games to alleviate discomfort. "He didn’t do a great job of communicating to us early when he didn’t feel quite right,” Gard said. “That’s something he got better at as we went through the season … His progression has been noticeable. You can tell that he’s a veteran who’s been through it. He’s rarely out of position, rarely makes a mistake.”

Gard Wants More Exhibitions/Scrimmages