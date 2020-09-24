MADISON, Wis. - Wisconsin’s updated fall camp roster listed five position switches, most of the minor variety (i.e. Gio Paez switching from defensive line to defensive tackle and Travian Blaylock from corner to safety). The most notable move was moving redshirt sophomore Jaylan Franklin from outside linebacker to tight end.

Franklin played in all 14 games last season on defense, registering two tackles and a sack, and the Badgers staff is hopeful the versatile Franklin can jump right into the mix on the opposite side of the ball.

