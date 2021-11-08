Notes: Wisconsin Freshman Chucky Hepburn Likely to Start Opener Tuesday
MADISON, Wis. – On a crisp, 60-degree day on the campus of the University of Wisconsin, head coach Greg Gard proclaimed it was time to start playing games that count toward the resume. And in a move that’s highly unusual for the program, but not surprising to those who have witnessed it, the Badgers will likely start game one with true freshman Chucky Hepburn at point guard.
“I think over the course of watching him over the summer and fall, and then here in the last three (to) four weeks of practice, he’s put himself in that position to get a crack at it to start,” Gard said.
If Hepburn is indeed on the floor when the ball is tipped against St. Francis Brooklyn tomorrow night at the Kohl Center, how rare is it for a true freshman at Wisconsin to start the season opener? It’s never happened in Gard’s five previous season openers and hasn’t happened with the Badgers since Ethan Happ did so as a redshirt freshman in 2015. The last true freshman to start at any position was point guard Devin Harris in 2001.
While Hepburn doesn’t quite have the credentials that Harris did coming out of Wauwatosa East, he’s close. Like Harris, Hepburn was his state’s player of the year (Nebraska) in 2020, a three-time all-conference, and a two-time all-state honoree.
Despite being out two weeks and getting limited practice time before the Oct.29 exhibition game against UW-Whitewater, Hepburn flashed some of the skills that attracted him to multiple Power Five schools during his recruitment. He filled the stat sheet in 20 minutes, finishing with nine points, four rebounds, four assists, three steals, and one turnover.
“(Chucky’s) done a lot of good things,” Gard said. “Obviously, he’s still a freshman, so there’s still freshman miscues from time to time. That’s to be expected, but his composure, how he handles himself in that position, his vision, he’s natural at it. He’s got a good feel for it.”
Getting Hepburn comfortable within the offense has been one of the priorities of senior Brad Davison. Wisconsin typically has its young point guard serve as an understudy behind a veteran for one, if not two seasons, but the three true point guards UW has on its roster are all in its first year in the program (redshirt freshman Lorne Bowman wasn’t on campus last season dealing with a family matter and junior Jahcobi Neath played the last two seasons at Wake Forest).
Davison (fourth all-time at UW in games started with 124) started 28 games as a true freshman in 2017-18 after point guard D’Mitrik Trice and Kobe King went down with season-ending injuries. He’s been one of the many upperclassmen who have helped put Hepburn at ease since arriving.
“Even though he hasn’t played that position since his freshman year full time, but just those experiences he’s had,” Gard said of Davison, noting the experiences junior Tyler Wahl and sophomore Johnny Davis have had also help. “I think Jahcobi going through two years in the ACC at Wake Forest, I see that experience helping. I hear what he says in the huddle and what he talks about, and I think that maturity he’s garnered has helped.
“You still have to live it and walk through it every day. So, Chucky and Lorne both are going to have to go through those experiences and learn on the fly.”
Scheduling
Last season was a frustrating game of scheduling musical chairs for Wisconsin director of basketball operations Marc Vandewettering. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Badgers had one game canceled, another rescheduled, and added two opponents on the fly. This season, a lot less chaos.
Wisconsin already had six of its 11 nonconference games scheduled (Providence in the Gavitt Games, Georgia Tech in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge, Marquette, and three in the Maui Invitational. After the Badgers scheduled Green Bay for the second straight season, UW’s remaining four spots were simply booked based on dates and availability.
While the Badgers are facing St. Francis Brooklyn for the first time tomorrow, the two schools have a unique connection in freshman Makus Ilver. Committing to the program during the spring signing period, Ilver’s father, Pritt, played two seasons with the Terriers (1998-2000) that included starting 28 games his senior season. The Terriers also have freshman guard and fellow Estonian Kasper Suurorg on their roster, who Markus grew up playing with.
In the era of quid pro quo, however, that connection and scheduling the home opener was a pure coincidence.
“There wasn’t any back office, let’s connect this game because of Markus’ dad,” Gard said. “When it gets to this point in time, it’s what opponents can fit what dates. This will be a good one for us to open with and test us.”
Quotable
- Greg Gard on beginning the 2021-22 season
“They’ve been excited to get to this point, counting down the days. They’ve done a very good job putting in the work, developing, and working together. Obviously, we still have a long ways to go and a lot to learn, which we can now take the biggest jumps through outside competition.”
Extra Points: While plans are always subject to change, Gard said sophomore Steven Crowl will start at the five with senior transfer Chris Vogt and sophomore Ben Carlson providing support as needed … Wisconsin is tied with Nebraska for the most underclassmen in the Big Ten with 12. Indiana and Michigan each have 11 on their rosters … Wisconsin announces it will honor former head coach Bo Ryan during halftime of Friday’s game against Green Bay. The Phoenix are coached by Ryan’s son, Will.
