Notes: Wisconsin Freshman Chucky Hepburn Likely to Start Opener Tuesday

“I think over the course of watching him over the summer and fall, and then here in the last three (to) four weeks of practice, he’s put himself in that position to get a crack at it to start,” Gard said.

MADISON, Wis. – On a crisp, 60-degree day on the campus of the University of Wisconsin, head coach Greg Gard proclaimed it was time to start playing games that count toward the resume. And in a move that’s highly unusual for the program, but not surprising to those who have witnessed it, the Badgers will likely start game one with true freshman Chucky Hepburn at point guard.

If Hepburn is indeed on the floor when the ball is tipped against St. Francis Brooklyn tomorrow night at the Kohl Center, how rare is it for a true freshman at Wisconsin to start the season opener? It’s never happened in Gard’s five previous season openers and hasn’t happened with the Badgers since Ethan Happ did so as a redshirt freshman in 2015. The last true freshman to start at any position was point guard Devin Harris in 2001.

While Hepburn doesn’t quite have the credentials that Harris did coming out of Wauwatosa East, he’s close. Like Harris, Hepburn was his state’s player of the year (Nebraska) in 2020, a three-time all-conference, and a two-time all-state honoree.

Despite being out two weeks and getting limited practice time before the Oct.29 exhibition game against UW-Whitewater, Hepburn flashed some of the skills that attracted him to multiple Power Five schools during his recruitment. He filled the stat sheet in 20 minutes, finishing with nine points, four rebounds, four assists, three steals, and one turnover.

“(Chucky’s) done a lot of good things,” Gard said. “Obviously, he’s still a freshman, so there’s still freshman miscues from time to time. That’s to be expected, but his composure, how he handles himself in that position, his vision, he’s natural at it. He’s got a good feel for it.”

Getting Hepburn comfortable within the offense has been one of the priorities of senior Brad Davison. Wisconsin typically has its young point guard serve as an understudy behind a veteran for one, if not two seasons, but the three true point guards UW has on its roster are all in its first year in the program (redshirt freshman Lorne Bowman wasn’t on campus last season dealing with a family matter and junior Jahcobi Neath played the last two seasons at Wake Forest).

Davison (fourth all-time at UW in games started with 124) started 28 games as a true freshman in 2017-18 after point guard D’Mitrik Trice and Kobe King went down with season-ending injuries. He’s been one of the many upperclassmen who have helped put Hepburn at ease since arriving.

“Even though he hasn’t played that position since his freshman year full time, but just those experiences he’s had,” Gard said of Davison, noting the experiences junior Tyler Wahl and sophomore Johnny Davis have had also help. “I think Jahcobi going through two years in the ACC at Wake Forest, I see that experience helping. I hear what he says in the huddle and what he talks about, and I think that maturity he’s garnered has helped.

“You still have to live it and walk through it every day. So, Chucky and Lorne both are going to have to go through those experiences and learn on the fly.”