MADISON, Wis. – Grabbing the game’s final rebound in Tuesday's win over Michigan, Connor Essegian followed up his skip with a flex and a scream of jubilation. He was the complete opposite by the weekend, a downtrodden shooter biting the top of the jersey wondering what had happened. One of Wisconsin’s offensive bright spots this season, the freshman had nothing go right for him Saturday: finishing 0-for-10 from the field, 0-for-7 from three-point range, missing a shot from each distance in the closing seconds, and having a career-low two points in a 58-57 loss to Rutgers. Wisconsin head coach Greg Gard was going to touch base with Essegian following the game, wanting to provide some context and encouragement to him, but noticed the freshman was headed up to the Nicholas-Johnson facility with a manager and three basketballs. That was all the reassurance Gard needed about the 6-4 guard. “Every elite shooter is going to have one of those days,” Gard said. “If you’re doing this long enough, you’re not going to avoid one of those.”

Connor Essegian walks off the court following two missed shots in the closing seconds of Wisconsin's 58-57 loss to Rutgers. (Dan Sanger/BadgerBlitz.com)

Scoring has been an issue for Wisconsin (15-11, 7-9 Big Ten) through a hair-pulling stretch of basketball. Sitting in a tie for 10th place in the conference, the Badgers have shot 40 percent or less in three straight games and in eight of their last 11. UW is 1-7 in those eight outings. Essegian has been one of Wisconsin’s more steady contributors during its rough patch, averaging 14.1 points over its last 11 games that include 10 in double figures and six making at least three three-pointers. Against the Wolverines, Essegian set career highs in scoring (23), field goals (6), free throws (9), and free-throw attempts (10) in the 64-59 victory. Four days later, he couldn’t hit water falling out of a boat. “This game can humble you fast,” Gard said. Combing through previous box scores, Essegian isn’t alone in having rough shooting days. In a 66-56 loss at Tennessee in 2000, Kirk Penney -14th on the school’s scoring list and sixth in three-point makes – went 0-for-13 from the floor and 0-for-9 from the perimeter. In a 60-52 home loss to Northwestern in 2018, Brevin Pritzl - 19th on the school’s three-point list - went 0-for-11 from the floor and 0-for-9 from three. The good news for Essegian is neither of those shooters stayed down for long. Penney played 34 minutes and scored 15 points on 6-for-9 shooting (3-for-4 from three) in a 68-64 win over Northern Illinois while Pritzl reached double figures in four of his next six games while shooting 51.7 percent from three. “The key is to have a short memory," Gard said. "Right away he said, ‘Yep, I understand it. I’m good. Next one’s in.’ That’s really the mentality every shooter has to have.”

