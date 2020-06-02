MADISON, Wis. – University of Wisconsin head football coach Paul Chryst and men’s basketball head coach Greg Gard – two of the most prominent faces in the school’s athletic department – issued statements Monday condemning the death of George Floyd and the systemic racism prevalent in society.



“I’m frustrated and disappointed that we as a society are not better than this,” Chryst wrote in a statement released on Twitter. “What happened to George Floyd is unspeakable but yet is all too common. “Every person is important but for too long many in the black community have not been treated as such. "If we are really going to affect change, then it's going to take everyone. We need to be better, individually and collectively." Floyd died on May 25, while in the custody of the Minneapolis Police Department. Officer Derek Chauvin was caught on video kneeling on Floyd’s next for nearly nine minutes as Floyd pleaded for mercy. Chauvin has been charged with third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter and three other officers have been fired. Gard's comments were also released on Twitter.

“The racial inequities and injustices that exist in our communities across our country belong to all of us,” Gard said. “We talk about leadership a lot in sports. Leadership is about accountability, commitment, and ownership. Yes, we all have to take ownership but we must be equally committed to make this world a better place.” “Change is paramount to an improving future. One of the bedrocks to a change for a better is through education and awareness.” New Big Ten Commissioner Kevin Warren, who spent over 15 years living in Minneapolis, released an open letter Monday and announced he was creating the Big Ten Conference Anti-Hate and Anti-Racism Coalition, inviting student-athletes, coaches, athletic directors, chancellors, presidents and others to be a part of the process. “It is critical that our student-athletes possess their rights to free speech, their rights to peaceful protest and we will work to empower them in creating meaningful change,” Warren said.

Players to Return June 8