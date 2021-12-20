Notes: Time off 'beneficial' for Braelon Allen; Tyler Beach on younger OL

MADISON -- What ailed Braelon Allen became a topic of conversation at the end of the season. The true freshman running back told reporters after the loss to Minnesota that he had "been having trouble with both legs, different parts of both legs throughout the year," as noted by WOZN's Zach Heilprin on Nov. 27. Allen’s discussion with the media last week pointed to a variety of areas below the waist. "I didn't really have like any specific thing that was bothering me or that was really the main thing that I was feeling when I was playing," Allen said on Dec. 16. "It was kind of just my legs in general, and then I'd roll up my ankles a couple times. At one point, there was something with my foot and shins. It was literally just my lower body. "It's hard to keep up with everything. You only have so much time in a day where after practice, I go straight to the training room to get treatment. I can only do my ankles or can only do my quad, and then I got to go to class and then got to come back for meetings and stuff like that. It's definitely a roller coaster of trying to keep everything feeling fresh."

Allen finished the regular season with 1,109 yards on 7.1 yards per carry with 12 touchdowns. He emerged during Wisconsin's seven-game winning streak, running for at least 100 yards in each of those victories and 1,013 yards altogether during that span. The former four-star prospect currently ranks tied for first in the Big Ten in yards per carry, alone in second in rushing yards per game (100.8), and fifth in both total rushing yards and rushing touchdowns. Allen believes he "mostly started feeling it" when he began receiving more carries and opposing players realized they needed to tackle him low and hit his legs. "I had ankle stuff throughout fall camp on one ankle, and then at some point during the season, I had my other one," Allen said. "It was kind of spread out. But mostly when I started to get more carries and just get more playing time." It appears being away from the field has helped. "I definitely feel a lot better," Allen said. "The time off definitely was beneficial. I was able to use that time not practicing as much, just kind of rehabbing and getting the recovery that I needed. Since I've been out here practicing, I've been feeling a lot better." As for what he particularly performed during that rehab, Allen stated that "it was more just kind of strengthening some things that I felt were weak and that I was having problems with all season." "Just kind of resting obviously," Allen said. "Just doing strengthening exercises, balance, stuff like that to just kind of get my joints and everything kind of feeling better, I guess."

TYLER BEACH DISCUSSES YOUNGER TACKLES: 'THERE'S DEFINITELY SOME GROWTH GOING ON WITHIN THOSE GUYS'

Tyler Beach told reporters last week that he has not made a decision whether or not to return to Wisconsin or not for a sixth season. However, he was asked about the younger lineman coming through the ranks who can compete in the two-deep for a spot next season. Beach, who has played in 46 career games (20 starts) leading up to Wisconsin's matchup with Arizona State in the Las Vegas Bowl (9:30 p.m. CT, ESPN), focused on those at his position. "Based on tackles, I think [Logan] Brown has been taking some big steps in these past few practices," Beach said on Thursday. "He's been doing a really good job. Riley Mahlman has been taking a bunch of huge steps. I see the growth in him throughout the year, and that's pretty exciting to see. Even [Nolan] Rucci, I'm seeing a lot of growth out of him. I think all the tackles are kind of growing, and especially like somebody like 'Bort' [Tanor Bortolini]. Watching him work at all the different positions and stuff. "I'm really excited to see those guys, and having those few practices with young guys going, it's just cool to see the competitiveness level, and kind of where they've gone from the beginning of the year at fall camp all the way to now. I thought that was pretty interesting, and there's definitely some growth going on within those guys."

RUDOLPH: JP BENZSCHAWEL: 'DOES A LOT OF THINGS LIKE HIS BROTHER, AND THAT'S A REAL COMPLIMENT'

Reporters spoke with Wisconsin assistant coaches on Dec. 15. While BadgerBlitz.com missed the question asked to associate head coach/offensive line coach Joe Rudolph, it became clear he was talking about some of UW's younger linemen. That included true freshman J.P. Benzschawel. Benzschawel came to UW as part of the heralded 2021 class that included Rucci, a five-star prospect, and Mahlman, a fellow four-star recruit. Rudolph discussed how the Badger legacy is working on the interior of the line, even throwing in a reference to older brother and former All-American, Beau Benzschawel. "J.P. is working at guard," Ruddolph said. "I think that's where he'll stay, and I think he is really natural. Does a lot of things like his brother, and that's a real compliment. He's a physical kid, can play with length inside, carries his weight a little bit different than Beau did, but can be an explosive player that can knock guys back. Again, those battles are just gonna be like continuing to mature and and continuing to gain confidence."