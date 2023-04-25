MADISON - Luke Fickell and the Badgers are nearly through their first batch of practices together. Thursday will mark the conclusion of the 15 camp sessions they are allotted during the spring. Here are a few observations from chatting with Skyler Bell about his transition to the slot, Austin Brown's development and the move for senior cornerback Jason Maitre from Boston College to Wisconsin.

Switch over to the slot was an adjustment for Bell

Wisconsin wide receiver Skyler Bell. (Dan Sanger/BadgerBlitz.com Photographer)

Something clicked for Skyler Bell in his second season in Madison. Coming off a promising bowl prep and month of spring practices, he turned that into a 30-reception season for 444 yards and five touchdowns in 13 games. Now playing in a new offense under offensive coordinator Phil Longo and wide receiver coach Mike Brown, Bell is being asked to play almost exclusively in the slot, a position he's not used to playing. "It’s been a little bit of an adjustment and definitely a little bit of a learning curve, for sure," Bell said. "The slot is way different than the outside. I’ve never played the slot before. I’ve always been an outside receiver, so just adjusting to being able to see defenses better. You’re not going up against just a corner anymore, you’re going up against linebackers, safeties, nickels. And most of the time you have two people guarding you - whether you have two people actually guarding you or not. So just things like that and getting used to it and getting better day by day." This past season, of Bell's 328 passing snaps, only 18 came in the slot. In the new offense, however, slot receivers appear primed to see the ball thrown their way more often. "It’s definitely cool," Bell added. "I get to get the ball out in space a lot and make people miss, which is a big part of my game. My speed is a big part of my game as well and I still get those opportunities to make plays down field as well."



"Only a matter of time" before Austin Brown becomes a star

Safeties coach and co-defensive coordinator Colin Hitschler was already familiar with redshirt freshman Austin Brown. At Cincinnati, Hitschler and the staff had recruited Brown and tried to bring him aboard. Now getting the chance to coach Brown in Madison, his play and character have been anything but a surprise. "Exactly what we’re getting here is what we thought in recruiting," Hitschler said. "He’s just a really intelligent kid who loves ball and has a great personality. Works really hard. He’s going to be a really good football player." With one more spring practice left, Brown has consistently been disruptive and made his presence felt with the second-team defense. A week ago, Brown made one of the highlight plays of the spring when he ripped the ball from Zach Gloudeman for a forced fumble and recovery. "It’s just a matter of time before he’s special," Hitschler raved about Brown. "He’s smart, works really hard and is an instinctual football player that can do a lot of different things really well and I’m excited to see what Austin does this year. "I think he’s grown a lot as the spring goes on. Right now it’s just confidence to realize how good he is and he’s getting it. He might be the most to fun to watch grow from practice to practice and you’e just so excited about what he’s going to become. He’s working behind Hunter (Wohler) right now, so every day he sees how good Hunter is and what Hunter is capable of doing. Every day he gets closer and closer to that level."

Jason Maitre on his decision to transfer