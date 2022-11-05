MADISON - Wisconsin has a winning record once again for the first time since Week 3. Saturday's win over Maryland marks the first winning streak of the season for the Badgers and continues what has been an overall positive run under interim head coach Jim Leonhard. Following are some quick hitters from the win, including the rushing attack leading the way, the return of multiple key players and vocal support for interim head coach Jim Leonhard.

Wisconsin accepts, embraces the wet conditions

The wet and windy conditions likely favored Wisconsin coming into Saturday's matchup. Maryland entered Madison with a pass-heavy offense and the Badgers have an identity of running the football. UW controlled the line of scrimmage and was dominant defensively. As it turns out, defenders embraced the conditions and helped spread the energy to the offense. "Knew it was going to be a defensive game," nose tackle Keeanu Benton said on his reaction to the rain. "You knew it was going to be rainy, gloomy. Not everyone in the stands is going to be into it, but we kind of accepted the fact that it was going to be a rainy game and I love it to be honest -- me and Nick (Herbig) both. "It’s easy for defensive players, but when you get on the offensive guys and start giving them energy, it changes the game a lot." The conditions were not so friendly for the offense and skill position players. Chimere Dike described it as "probably the worst weather I've played in in my career." "That’s not something you necessarily want to see as a receiver," Dike continued. "But at the end of the day you got to get a win and we did a good job of making big plays on third downs and extending drives. We were able to make the best out of it."

Hunter Wohler, Chase Wolf make return

Leonhard was able to deploy his full set of defenders for the first time this season with the return of safety Hunter Wohler, who opened the season as a starter next to John Torchio. In his absence, Kamo'i Latu had emerged as a key contributor. Now the safety room has an effective trio on the back end. The safeties made their presence felt with the trio combining for 12 tackles. In his return, Wohler came away with the lone turnover of the game in the form of an interception off of Taulia Tagovailoa. "He’s trying to take Torch’s name as the Jewelry Thief today," Benton said of Wohler. "I’m glad he got his pick. I’m glad he’s back in, feeling good. I think he’s a huge aspect to our game because it might not always be Torch at safety when we need him, so we have to have everybody, next man up mentality." Wohler hinted that the recovery took a little longer than expected. "Didn't know how long it was going to be and didn't necessarily think it was going to be this long, but everything happens for a reason and ultimately it's a blessing that I was able to come back this season," Wohler said after the win. "I'm glad that we took the time that we did because I would hate to push it and for something to happen again. I'm happy." The win also featured the return of senior backup quarterback Chase Wolf, who suffered an injury in practice before the start of the year. After Graham Mertz was knocked to the ground, he was forced to sit out a play, which led to Wolf taking a snap on a third-down play. Wolf suffered a knee injury on the last day of fall camp and had surgery three days later. After the operation, the doctor let him that two to five months was the timetable, so he was "striving" for the two-month timetable. "I was just striving for that and I was like, 'OK, there’s a chance I can get back for the last third of the season.'"

Players vocal in support of Jim Leonhard

Now with four games under Leonhard as interim head coach, it's hard not to be pleased with the direction the program is going in the short timeframe. Given the timing of the coaching change, Leonhard had a seven-game "audition" of sorts, and it's clear he's passing with flying colors. Aside from a tough double-overtime defeat to Michigan State, the Badgers have easily come away with decisive victories over Northwestern, Purdue and now Maryland. Over the bye week, Leonhard was able to lay out his plan for the future to the team in a meeting if he were to get the head coaching job. He's had to ask recruits to remain patient with the program given a lack of clarity. The way he's led the Wisconsin through the coaching change, along with the results on the field, has left some players asking why he's not the guy yet. "It blows my mind that he is not the head coach yet," Herbig said after the win. Herbig added that he "absolutely should" be the next head coach. In the immediate aftermath of the coaching change, athletic director Chris McIntosh said the university would undergo a coaching search, but it's clear whom the players would be in favor of as the next head coach. "I think he's definitely ready," Wohler said. "You can see it. He has a different presence to him than not many people have. No one respects him more than this team. He has more respect than anyone else in this building. When he talks everyone listens and they listen close. "He's more than ready. He's one of the smartest, if not, the smartest coaches I've ever been around. He deserves the job and I hope he gets it. It'd be amazing if he did." "We knew we had to play better down the stretch and our whole team is behind Coach Leonhard, we want him to be the head coach," Dike added. "I think everyone in this locker room wants him to be our guy and he is our guy so the better we can perform, the better chance for him to get that job. I’d be shocked if he didn’t, honestly."

