PHOENIX -- Wisconsin, which has now won eight of its last nine bowl games after a victory over Oklahoma State on Tuesday evening, can focus again on the positive momentum Luke Fickell has built since taking over in late November. Included in the Guaranteed Rate Bowl were multiple positive performances to build off of moving into winter conditioning and spring camp. Following are a few nuggets from the game, including a big day on the ground, players confirming their return and a few milestone performances.

Multiple players confirm or announce their return

Wisconsin quarterback Chase Wolf is expected to return in 2023. (USAToday Sports)

When the coaching change was announced a month ago, some believed the roster turnover would decimate the Badgers. It turns out Fickell is a heck of a recruiter and actually managed to bring some players back on board. Of the 10 athletes who were made available after the win over Oklahoma State, each spoke highly of the new staff. Speaking about the option to return next season, each confirmed or announced that they would be coming back with the exception of senior safety John Torchio, who is still mulling over the decision. "I need a little bit of a break but as soon as that time comes to start working, I feel like this whole team is going to start putting it together and I'm super excited for this next chapter," Chez Mellusi said. Mellusi was the first player out of the locker room. From there, players went one after the other and discussed their excitement about the 2023 season. "Still planning on coming back and leading these boys to a championship," said Alex Smith, who mentioned before the regular season finale that he planned on returning. "Just taking a look back on the season being out with a hamstring injury half the season - just being able to sit there and watch everything go down - I didn't like that taste in my mouth. "I want to be able to come back and give a full year and give these guys what they deserve and just lead these boys." Michael Furtney's entrance into the transfer portal was a reluctant move but one he felt was needed at the time. After meeting with new offensive coordinator Phil Longo and offensive line coach Jack Bicknell Jr., he landed at the conclusion that no place was better than UW. "I don't think anywhere I go in the country can be better than the place I'm at already. The fact I get to stay with my guys and be in the city I love and the team I love, I don't think you can beat that," Furtney said. "I truly do believe in what they are proposing and the plan they have for this team. It's one of those things where I'm eating what they're cooking." A surprise came after the game when Chase Wolf confirmed he would be returning for one more season. The move comes a month or so after being admitted into graduate school and conversations with the staff. The fifth-year senior's decision comes as the perfect marriage of continuing with school and getting to work with the new staff. "It was kind of the best of both worlds," Wolf said. "Coach Fickell recruited me out of high school, so he's a familiar face. I know that he's a great coach and what he is going to bring in is going to help this team propel to the next level. And to also further my education was the best of both worlds, so it lined up perfectly." "I met with Coach Longo a couple weeks ago and I really like what he's doing. It's a very quarterback-centric offense. I didn't want to call a quits and regret not coming back for another year. I have the rest of my life to work. With what's coming to Wisconsin, I'm excited to get to work."

Torchio still thinking over his decision

While the aforementioned players announced they would be returning, Torchio, who led the team with five interceptions in 2022, is still contemplating his options. Torchio had said earlier in this season that he'd be moving on. It would appear, however, that decision isn't set quite yet. "I don't know, we'll figure it out," Torchio said after the game when asked if he's ready to announce his plans. "We'll figure it out." "Just talking to my family and doing what's best for me, but we'll figure it out." Torchio had the chance to talk to new safeties coach Colin Hitschler and the strength staff this month. "I'm excited to see what they can do," he said.

Allen and Mellusi combine for big day on the ground

Since Chez Mellusi transferred to Wisconsin from Clemson, there have not been many opportunities for him to share the field with Braelon Allen. The two performed well as a duo against the Cowboys. "From what we've seen, we know we're going to be able to run the ball, so a big game on the ground will go a long way to finish out strong," Allen said a day before UW's matchup with Oklahoma State. The film did not lie. Allen tallied 22 carries for 116 yards and a touchdown, while Mellusi recorded 16 carries for 77 yards and a score. In all, the Badgers ran the ball 47 times for 258 yards at a clip of 5.5 yards per carry. "When we're both healthy, I feel like - I think we are the best running backs in the country," Mellusi said. "I was cramping, he kept going and I came back after I was done cramping and he was hurting a little bit. We complement each other so well and I am thankful for him." That health goes a long way. The two have been banged up for the last two years and being 100 percent at the same time has rarely overlapped. After missing the finale against Minnesota, Allen was back at full go. "Kind of gave me a manageable load to where I was getting good work but also not putting too much of a beating on my body throughout preparation," Allen said. "Today I felt amazing. I was excited to be able to play feeling 100 percent again. It was just fun to play."

Wolf has big day

Wolf's night didn't get off to a particularly hot start. After a 51-yard run from Mellusi on the team's second drive set UW up at the Oklahoma State 14-yard line, Wolf threw an interception in the end zone while trying to hit Keontez Lewis on a crossing route. He would complete 11 of his next 13 passes to close the first half and had some yards left on the field with a few drops on deep balls. Did the performance in Wolf's first start surprise his teammates? Not really. "Chase is a guy in practice who does that, so I knew he was going to do stuff like that," Mellusi said. "His confidence is through the roof and I love playing with him." The outing wasn't necessarily a surprise for Darryl Peterson. But with Graham Mertz having been the starter the past three seasons, guys weren't totally sure what to expect. "For me personally it juiced us up because nobody knew what to expect," Peterson said. "With Graham not being here, we didn't know was it going to be Myles (Burkett) or Chase. Chase came out and he controlled the game and he did a great job." Tight end Hayden Rucci was on the sideline when Wolf threw a sidearm delivery to Chimere Dike for a 20-yard catch and run. “That was ridiculous. It was great to see him ball out," Rucci said. "I can't speak highly enough (about Wolf). These past few weeks everyone has been working, but every year that Chase has been here, he's put in the work to be ready."

Hayden Rucci scores first career touchdown