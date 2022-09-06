MADISON - Head coach Paul Chryst spoke to the media Monday morning following Wisconsin's 38-0 win over Illinois State. A number of topics were addressed, including the backup quarterback situation, Hunter Wohler's leg injury and Hayden Rucci's performance.

Latu, Toler getting work at safety

Wisconsin safety Titus Toler. (Dan Sager/BadgerBlitz.com Photographer)

With Wohler injuring his left leg with plenty of time to spare in the opener, lots of Wisconsin safeties saw the field. The entire defense was rotating players in and out all night, but the backup safeties were particularly noticeable. Kamo'i Latu had a PBU over the middle, while Preston Zachman lurked a pass from Zack Annexstad and came down with the interception. "The guys showed up," Chryst said. "Titus (Toler) had a nice fit on the one run, Kamo'i showed up a number of times in the run game and the pass game. Preston Zachman hadn't played and was good, even Torch, it's a new role for him. He's a guy that last year, came in and certainly made an impact, but they've all kind of got a new role. I like the way it started, and like I said with the whole group there's areas we gotta keep growing."

Hayden Rucci catching passes

Graham Mertz distributed the ball to seven different pass catchers on Saturday, one of them being Rucci. The tight end was primarily used as a blocking option up to this point, and his two catches for 27 yards were the first of his career. "Credit to him for the work he's put in. He's like a lot of our guys...those situations he was in, they've gotta be able to deliver in the passing game as much as in the run game. That whole tight end group is one that we feel good about, they just gotta continue to play and gain that experience. And I know they've been in game situations, but their roles are a little bit different now they gotta keep growing."

Back-up quarterback situation

With true freshman Myles Burkett assuming the No.2 quarterback spot on Saturday, Wisconsin's quarterback room is in an interesting situation. Burkett needs to soak up all the experience and reps he can, but you don't want to take anything away from Graham Mertz's preparation. Chryst stressed that making sure Mertz is ready is the main priority. "Ideally, there's Myles, and then you still wanna get Deacon some (reps), but you still gotta start with Graham. Making sure that he's got the right amount of reps and looks that he needs to see." There's also a legitimate adjustment involved with replacing your backup quarterback. Chase Wolf, a fifth-year senior, was a seasoned and reliable option behind Mertz, in games and in practices. "When we were doing our second offense against our first-team defense, Chase found a way to make those reps really good for him," Chryst said. "You know, the young guys are learning to do that. So you feel like Chase was ahead going into game-week preparation, but you still gotta make sure that you start from the top down." Backup quarterback should continue to be a competition as the season progresses. And as the conference schedule looms, practice reps become all the more important. How quarterback reps are being distributed will be an interesting tidbit to keep an eye on.

Myles Burkett, quarterback No.2

Burkett went from the presumed fourth quarterback on the depth chart in fall camp to backing up Mertz in the first game, and seeing multiple series in the process. He mostly handed the ball off, and was sacked on his only drop-back in mop-up work. Nevertheless, he earned valuable experience in his first ever collegiate game. "I like the way that he's come in. (He) came early, and he's always trying to learn. There's times when he's not getting reps, but you know he's working at it. You see it on the side sometimes in practice, kinda going through it. Certainly all of those guys, you feel like they've got a skillset, a talent with them, but I like the way he's approached it, and his demeanor has been good too. He's had the right balance there, and I think he's certainly got some urgency to him, but level-headed enough to where it doesn't get too big." Burkett is definitely less likely to see the field against Washington State, but it could happen if Wisconsin opens another big lead. Once Big Ten play opens, the chances will be few and far between for backups to see the field. If Burkett continues to put in the work that got him on the field in week one, he could lock himself in as the top option behind Mertz while Wolf is out.

Hunter Wohler's leg injury

Wohler was seen with crutches and a boot on his left leg after Saturday's game. He's already been ruled out for week two, and the indication is that he will miss some time. Chryst was bullish about specifying a timetable, however: "Don't know for sure, but I think it'll be a bit of time. Hate to see that...but it'll be a bit." Chryst, true to form, was tightlipped. Wohler is out for the foreseeable future.

Nakia Watson returning to Camp Randall

Wisconsin will face their former tailback, Nakia Watson, when the Cougars come to Madison. (Associated Press)

Nakia Watson will return to Camp Randal for the first time since transferring to Pullman, Wa. He's the lead back for Washington State, and he posted 117 rushing yards on 18 carries against Idaho in Week 1. "I like Nakia, and appreciated when he was here. The threat that he poses is he's part of a good offense that our defense has to stop," Chryst said. For Chryst and the Badgers, it's not about teeing off on Watson as much as it is shutting down the Cougars entirely. "It's not about Nakia, and he's got teammates here that know him well and appreciate him, and we all liked having him on this team. But it's Wisconsin versus Washington State, and he's their back. So it's the whole unit that we gotta defend, and not just get caught up in one person." I will be interesting to see what kind of production Watson can muster against his old team, in his old stadium. The Badgers' run defense presents a much different challenge than the Vandals of Idaho.

Playing an increased competition level