Chryst spoke about the injury quarterback Chase Wolf suffered during camp, the status of Isaac Hamm and the inside linebacker room, among other things.

MADISON - Monday morning, reporters had a chance to catch up with head coach Paul Chryst for the first time during the regular season.

With depth already a concern at quarterback, Wisconsin lost the only other signal caller with in-game experience, aside from Graham Mertz, in Chase Wolf.

Dario Melendez of WISN12 first reported that Wolf, a senior quarterback, suffered a torn meniscus. During his press conference Monday morning, Chryst confirmed the report and said they are unsure when he'll return.

"It’s one of those where you don’t quite know for how long exactly, but he did last week suffer that," Chryst said. "You feel terrible for him. I really liked what he was doing in camp. The one thing is Chase will stay in it and when he can get back, he will be ready to go."

The injury leaves Wisconsin with Deacon Hill, Myles Burkett and freshman walk-on Marshall Howe as the reserves behind Mertz. Of the trio, no one has played a snap in a game.

"They’re in that stage where they have to keep developing," Chryst added. "It’s always a little bit more difficult at this point, but there’s some opportunities and that’s what we’ve got to do. Can’t sit here right now and tell who’s further ahead or not. Deacon has certainly had more overall reps and Myles had this spring and what he got in camp.

"All have done a good job of preparing the mental side of it and now are going to get some more reps."

In the initial depth chart this week, Wolf was penciled in as the backup. Hill, however, should slot in as the primary reserve - he had been the third up at quarterback during camp and played on the scout team a season ago.

From limited reps he took in practices open to reporters, Hill improved in terms of accuracy and ball placement. While talented with a big arm, his development still has some time to go.

Now in his fifth year, Wolf has appeared in 10 games, going 15-for-25 for 155 yards with a pair of touchdowns and four interceptions. Mertz revealed to the media that Wolf was scheduled to be going through surgery on Monday.