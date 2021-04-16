Maema Njongmeta and Tatum Grass received praise throughout the session for their growth, several players touched on different areas where they want to take their game, and some interesting quotes from the session are included below.

Following the seventh practice of spring camp, inside linebackers coach Bob Bostad and five of his players spoke to the media.

At inside linebacker, the position will once again be patrolled by junior Leo Chenal and senior Jack Sanborn. But when you look past the pair, there isn’t much clarity regarding the next group behind them.

“There is a huge push for me about who is the next group. Who are going to be the guys? So that’s what weighs on my mind the most,” Bostad said. “Who is the next group of guys and how are we going to get them ready? And getting them ready means reps, so being creative and finding ways to get them reps, and even that group behind them.”

Halfway through spring practices, Njongmeta, who battled a number of health scares a season ago, and Grass have stood out. A walk-on, Grass managed to work his way up from special teams to the two-deep by the end of last season.

“No. 1 is he’s available, so halfway through camp he’s doing some really good things. Kind of the things we saw when he was a high school player," Bostad said about Njongmeta. "Things we saw him do that we really, really liked and he’s starting to do those things. Started to feel more comfortable.

"I would say he’s definitely one of those guys that I was hinting about and is having a good camp. He’s a good guy that, as we have more of this camp and get into pre-fall, I would feel good about him being in that spot.”

Sanborn, in his third year as a starter, can’t help but marvel at Njongmeta’s physical traits.

“I would say they’re all doing something good - just progressing - but I think a couple of them that have stood out, one is Maema," Sanborn said. "Last year just dealing with different things and not being able to get a ton of reps and now you see him really being able to get that grasp of the playbook. And not only that, but just playing football. He’s got an ability to slip his way through traffic, which is sometimes insane.”

As for Grass, teammates have recognized a new found confidence from the young linebacker. The physical tools have always been there for Grass, but now he’s putting it together and finding his voice on the unit.

“Tate’s a guy that has a lot of higher-level physical traits," Bostad said. "Really liked that part about him, so it was just putting it all together. Being able to understand what we’re doing out there on the field. If you’re going to be an inside linebacker, you’re going to have to be vocal. You make a lot of calls, you make a lot of adjustments. He’s gained my trust by doing those things. That’s the starting point and then after that, he’s started to be more productive out on the field. He’s playing more physical, he’s playing more confident. He’s been a real positive in this camp so far.”

Grass has noticed that jump as well, and that’s something he attributed to a greater grasp of the playbook, which included some looks that were foreign to him.

“I think it’s confidence. That’s what I’ve struggled with coming in," Grass said. "Gaining that mental confidence with the playbook, that was something that I’d never seen before. So really just transitioning into that college football defensive system and learning that playbook, I think I’ve come a long way and just gained that confidence."