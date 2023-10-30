Madison — Head Coach Luke Fickell met with the media on Monday as the Badgers get set to face Indiana. He gave an update on running back Braelon Allen, wide receiver Chimere Dike and touched on the Badgers' pass defense and his impressions of Indiana thus far. BadgerBlitz.com has compiled the key takeaways from Fickell's weekly presser:

Wisconsin head coach Luke Fickell. (© Robert Goddin-USA TODAY Sports)

Updates on Braelon Allen, Chimere Dike

Two of Wisconsin's key offensive starters entered the week with questions about their availability in Allen and Dike. Both were injured in the first half of the Ohio State game and didn't return. Fickell was mostly mum on their status for Saturday in Bloomington. "Don't know a whole lot. They were out of practice on Sunday, didn't do a whole lot. You know, it's only Monday. We'll have to find out some things as we move forward in the week." That's about as little information as the coach could've possibly divulged. Still, it can be taken as somewhat encouraging that neither has been immediately ruled out, as Tanner Mordecai was when he broke his throwing hand.

Prospects for the run game potentially without Allen

If the Badgers are indeed without Allen, their run game will be spearheaded by Jackson Acker and Cade Yacamelli, a converted fullback and a converted safety. It's a strange time for the running back room in Madison, which is almost always a strength. Now, it's awash with inexperience and question marks. "You're gonna have to rely on Jackson Acker and Cade Yacamelli. You're gonna have to trust that these guys are here for a reason. The things that they did in spring football, the things that they did in fall ball. They just haven't had as many opportunities. It's gonna come down to believing in what you do, putting a little more pressure on the offensive line to get things done and create more space, and give those guys an opportunity to play. That's a part of, unfortunately, what we're dealing with. But that's why we have to have a really good Tuesday and a really good Wednesday to get those guys ready for whatever we will need on Saturday." Acker and Yacamelli did both look like capable backs during spring practices. That was a long time ago, however. Neither has shown he can carry the load as a lead back, but that tandem might have no choice come Saturday.

Improving pass defense

After struggling early in the season, Wisconsin's pass defense has shown improvement in recent weeks. Yes, they played run-heavy teams in Rutgers, Iowa and Illinois, but the secondary proved very opportunistic against Ohio State and its dynamic weapons in the passing game. "They've been really opportunistic. They've done a really good job. We've had to mix some things up more maybe than we had done in the past or what we thought we would have to do. Sometimes that makes it a little more difficult to be consistent. I think that like we talked about with Rico...the thing that he has been more than anything has been consistent," Fickell said. "I think that's where we've gotten a lot better from game one to where we are now." The Badgers are now slated to face four straight offenses that have struggled immensely to score to close out their season. As always for the stretch run, running defense will be paramount. But this secondary has made serious strides throughout the season.

Update on Jake Renfro

Center Jake Renfro, once considered one of the most important transfers Wisconsin landed this offseason, has been nowhere to be found. He got off to a slow start as he was recovering from an ACL injury, but he made matters worse when he sprained his foot. Weeks ago, Fickell said that Renfro would be ready if they needed him in a pinch, but he's yet to take the field this season for Wisconsin. "The consistency of what we have to do up front kinda holds him back a little bit, with where we are in kinda rolling some of those guys in there. We've had enough inconsistencies with bruises and things like that, that we've been fortunate, at least up front, we haven't had as much of that. That's kinda one of the stabilizing factors that make it a little bit harder to get Jake some of the reps that he deserves." At this point, it's looking less and less likely by the week that we'll see Renfro this season. The center is immensely talented, but if he ends up missing two straight seasons, questions will arise about his ability to contribute for Wisconsin in the future.

Impressions of Indiana

Indiana still hasn't won a Big Ten game this season, but they gave Penn State a scare on Saturday. They only lost by nine to the heavily favored Nittany Lions, and had a few explosive plays that silenced the crowd in State College. They had a one-play, 90-yard touchdown drive as well as a one-play, 69-yard touchdown drive. "They had two giant (big plays) in last week's game that obviously gave them an incredible amount of momentum and made that a really tight game. Two of them that can be game-changers. When we've had some issues, just like on Saturday night, the bigger plays have been a little bit of an achilles heel for us defensively. Going on the road, you're gonna have to do a great job. I think this is a team that's creating and generating some momentum. I think they're playing better. I think they're into a rhythm a little more offensively than maybe there were in the first five games before the (offensive coordinator) switch. It's gonna be about special teams. It's gonna be about limiting big plays and creating them, someway somehow, for us offensively." Indiana on the road with a sleepy 11 a.m kickoff will be more dangerous than people may realize. Just like they were against Penn State last week, the Hoosiers will be playing with house money. They have nothing to lose.

Evaluating Braedyn Locke's performance vs. OSU

The final stat-line may not show it, but Braedyn Locke played solid if not great against Ohio State, displaying some of the same moxie and poise that helped him lead a road comeback in his first career start. There are clearly still areas to clean up, but Fickell stressed that Locke's also had to deal with a revolving supporting cast on offense. "I think you're seeing the consistency that he has. I think the way in which he prepares has given him this opportunity. He did a couple little things...he had a really big run for us which was huge. The touchdown pass to Will (Pauling), he kinda had to improvise a little bit, create more time and then keep his eyes down the field. There's a lot of things he's doing really well. It's one thing to be a young quarterback and have some stability around you; it's another thing to be a young quarterback and have not much stability around you. I think we're giving him every possible trying situation and adverse situation that we can, that in the long run is gonna do nothing but make him stronger." Locke may have to go on the road this week and play without his senior captain wide receiver and star tailback. He certainly hasn't been given the easiest of circumstances in his first career starts.

