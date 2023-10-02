Madison — Luke Fickell met with reporters Monday as the Badgers get set to take on the Rutgers Scarlet Knights for homecoming weekend. BadgerBlitz.com has once again compiled the key takeaways:

Wisconsin head coach Luke Fickell. (Dan Sanger/BadgerBlitz.com)

How the bye week unfolded

Fickell opened his weekly press conference by offering a quick recap of the bye week, outlining what those procedures are like in year one of a new era. "It was a time to really hone in and focus on ourselves, it's not as much as a self-scout in four weeks. I hate getting started on the following opponent, Rutgers, for 10 days, because I think guys in particular get bored...Most of the bye week is looking at ourselves, preparing for the next eight, nine weeks moving forward," he said. "Very unique, we practiced Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday. Came in a little bit on Friday morning just to run around. Coming off a Friday night game, there was a little more time off then I've probably ever had and been used to. But our guys were great — came in on Friday morning, ran around for about 45 minutes, then we got them out and to class and things where they could kind of relax the rest of the weekend. Guys that were going home had the opportunity to go home for a bit. But nevertheless, back in there on Sunday." After reviewing the bye, Fickell offered a rare big-picture glimpse into the team's future: "We've got a stretch here. Nobody wants to talk about the stretch, we want to talk about what's coming up on Saturday, but this is the time, this is the stretch that we've got to make sure we're moving forward and doing the things that give us a chance to be successful."

On Jackson Acker, Cade Yacamelli

Monday morning when the weekly two-deep was released, Jackson Acker assumed the spot of the injured Chez Mellusi as the No. 2 running back. Fickell spoke on his backup taiback situation, one of the most pressing storylines of the week. "Time will tell. Jackson's got a bunch of reps in fall camp, starting to come into his own as a tailback, showing some things that were really promising. And Cade as well, he probably got a lot more reps in the spring, being a guy that was a little bit more of a focus guy in the spring. Not that he didn't get reps in fall camp, but we thought it was important to see what Jackson could do in the fall camp stuff. So both of those guys' roles are gonna be increased, and I don't think it changes who we are or what we do. And I even told Braelon the same thing," he said. "I think it puts a little more on Braelon's plate, not just carrying the football but the leader that Chez was, the energy that Chez was, the heart that Chez was, that's something that's gonna be missed. It's a great opportunity in some ways for Braelon to step out of his comfort zone and take that role." Acker figures to be the primary backup for the Badgers moving forward, but Cade Yacamelli should see the field as well. Fickell was sure to mention, however, that it's not just Mellusi's production that will be missed, it's his leadership as well.

James Thompson's hot start

James Thompson has burst onto the scene as Wisconsin's top defensive lineman this season. He has 3.0 sacks and has generally been the Badgers' most disruptive force on the front seven. "I can't say that I (saw it coming) for sure. I've always loved James and his ability with size and length, he's a little bit different than the other guys that we've got. But just to see his production for the first four weeks, not a surprise, but it's one of those things that's been intriguing to me, great for our defense in particular. For a guy that's really only probably playing 50 percent of the snaps, maybe a little more...(he's) gonna be a guy that we need to look, as we continue to push forward, is he more of a 65, 75 percent amount of snaps in there...he's a guy that has flexibility, he can move around, he can play inside, he can play over the nose, he can play on the edge. I think he gives you some versatility in a lot of ways." Wisconsin's pass rush has left a lot to be desired early in the season, but Thompson is a bright spot in the defensive trenches.

Jake Renfro injury update

Jake Renfro suited up against Purdue, but didn't get in the game. Fickell was once again asked about the center's status, and his answer was far from definitive. "So I think it's still one of those one's where we're cautiously optimistic. During bye week prep, he got a lot more work. Started off just being some exchange periods, the scout kind of looks. And all of the sudden, we're getting a lot more looks with the twos and threes...he was taking a lot of those reps. I think he's feeling more and more comfortable, I think the Purdue week was a little early. He got some reps on a Wednesday practice," Fickell said. "I don't know if we got enough to where we felt really comfortable if we needed him to go in that game. But he was there and he was ready. After this past week and going into this week, he's a true viable option for us." Fickell then spoke on how he would adjust the offensive line when Renfro is fully ready: "I don't know that we're gonna shift things around, like we started spring ball, we moved (Tanor) Bort over to a guard. But I think it's a great opportunity for Jake to get himself back into a position where we can count on. If we need him, obviously he'll be there, but I think that there's some things for him to continue to grow and get healthier and healthier."

What Rutgers does well

Rutgers' defense has been its calling card during the Scarlet Knights' 4-1 start. They play a particularly aggressive brand of defense, and Fickell was asked about how he plans on managing the heavy pressure Rutgers likes to unleash. "You've gotta be aware. If they're a team that's a high pressure percentage team, you have to find those indicators to give you the best indication of what's coming. We're all better when he have an idea of what's coming. They'll adjust, they'll adapt. They'll give you some things a little different, but there's a high risk, high reward defensively. We gotta capitalize on the opportunities that we have, but we have to play smart and sound as well." When asked in what other areas Rutgers presents challenges, Fickell broke down the team more generally. "They do a great job of managing the game. Special teams-wise, they're very honed into what it is they do. They're gonna challenge you and pressure you in whatever situation, whether its coming after punts, the possibility of fakes, they're gonna have everything possible on the board. It makes you have to really execute at what you're doing. They do a great job of controlling the football, call it rushing the ball, but I think they're very smart in what it is they're doing. They're gonna feature their best players — they're gonna get the ball to the tailback, they're gonna get the ball in the quarterback's hands and give him some RPOs and the ability to run the football. And they're gonna rely a lot more on their defense in some situations."

Managing Braelon Allen's workload

Wisconsin's running back situation is very multi-faceted. Not only is there the matter of getting Acker and Yacamelli up to speed behind Braelon Allen; there's also the issue of making sure Allen is healthy and not worn down. "I don't think that (Allen's workload) will change a ton. Maybe the biggest thing is knowing exactly what it is we wanna do with who's in the game. But I don't feel like, and I told, sitting down with Braelon this past week, I didn't feel like all of the sudden we need you to step up, we need you to take a little more of a leadership role. It doesn't mean that your carries need to go up twofold...we need to do what we need to do to win ballgames, but I also think that we believe in those other guys. Maybe it's Jackson, maybe its Cade, maybe its a combination, but I don't think that we'd be worried giving them the ball and asking them to do some things that we've done...All of us feel good about what we're doing to not think we're gonna overload Braelon and turn him into a 30 carries-a-week guy, but Braelon also knows that whatever we have to do, we have to do. I think there's a balance there, I think we continue to figure that out as we move forward." The past two seasons, Allen has worn down over the course of the year and either been unavailable or severely diminished in the Axe Game. With Mellusi out for the season, the pressure is on the Badgers to stop that from happening for a third time.

Concern level for run defense

Against Purdue, the Boilermakers were able to go toe-to-toe with the Badgers' rushing attack, collecting 194 yards on the ground at an alarming 6.3 yards-per-carry. With Wisconsin entering the meat of Big Ten play, they're set to face some talented rushing attacks, starting with Rutgers' tailback Kyle Monangai. "It's not like there's an over-concern level. We feel like we've given up some big runs in third down situations, and those are the ones that have probably cost us as much as anything. You spend a little bit of time watching football this weekend, not a ton of time but a little, and that's one of those things across the board in college football right now: defensively in particular, people are having a bit more of an issue with big plays, and they're coming on the third down runs. I think its a great job by the offenses to be honest with you. I think we're in the same category...obviously against Purdue the quarterback scrambling and running cost us a lot, a couple of the big runs on the third down stuff that just really put you in a bad situation. So not alarming, but you're finding things that you need to shore up and definitely run defense is one of those things." If Wisconsin's run defense continues to be porous, they'll have their hands full against a Rutgers team that's made a living so far this season off of running the football and playing defense.

Maema Njongmeta update