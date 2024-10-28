Notes: Luke Fickell discusses the Iowa rivalry, Kaleb Johnson, and more

MADISON — Head coach Luke Fickell met with the media on Monday for his weekly press conference, offering some final thoughts on the 28-13 loss to Penn State, the importance of the Iowa-Wisconsin rivalry, the threat of running back Kaleb Johnson and more. BadgerBlitz.com has compiled the key takeaways.

(Photo by Dan Sanger/BadgerBlitz.com)

A disparity in depth

During his intro, Fickell talked more about Saturday’s loss, highlighting what he felt contributed to Penn State's second half comeback. Beyond the expected talk of “execution”, he touched on the disparity in talent between the two teams and how that affected their rotations. “Maybe at the end of the game, we were a little bit worn down, defensively, and I think that, in the long run, cost us. And so that's one of those things we've talked about; we have to play more guys. “We have to make sure that we're playing 24 guys of some sorts, and I mean that in some version of a significant role. That's not just one play here on dime on third-and-eight, but the ability to make sure that we're going to put ourselves in a position to, come the fourth quarter, to be able to execute and do the things, because guys are fresh enough mentally and physically. But that just doesn't happen, right? It's got to be deliberate on what you're doing, and it has a lot to do with the week's preparations as well,” Fickell said.

Containing Kaleb Johnson

(Photo by © Julia Hansen/Iowa City Press-Citizen / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images)

The Badgers will have their hands full this weekend trying to contain one of the best players on their schedule in running back Kaleb Johnson, the second leading rusher in the country after Boise State's Ashton Jeanty (1,144 yards), who’s also fourth in touchdowns (16), all while running for a superb 7.8 yards per carry. The Badgers did a great job of containing Johnson during last year’s matchup, holding him to just 35 rushing yards on 17 carries, but he seems like a completely different player this year. Fickell was asked how they plan to contain such a great back. However, he instead mostly praised Iowa’s consistency in style, which allows for such a strong running game “It's not something that you see every single week. I think that's where they have become more unique. People would say they haven't changed a lot. Well, they haven't. But, a lot of the game around them has, and so it makes even what they do now, I think, a little bit more unique than the things that they did eight, 10, years ago. Because there were more people, within the Big Ten in particular, that were similar in what they did, and they're the ones that have kind of stuck to their guns and continue to thrive in doing what they believe is best.”

AJ Blazek's contributions

Wisconsin offensive line coach A.J. Blazek has received plenty of recognition for his job improving the line throughout the course of the season, which became especially evident during their three-game winning streak. They obviously didn’t look as dominant against Penn State, which has one of the best defenses in the country, but Fickell still spoke highly of the job Blazek has done in his time in Madison. “He's a relationship guy. Anytime you're a new guy walking in the door, that works well for you, but sometimes it also means it takes time. It has a lot to do with the type of kids that you have. And I think our guys are relationship type guys. Probably, one of the reasons they came here is because this place has always been about people. It's always been about relationships. And I know they've had a few O-line coaches in the last five years. So I think in some ways, that's given them some opportunity to grow to [become] the individuals we're talking about, Jack or even Riley, who've been here for four or five years.” They had Jack Bicknell Jr. last season, Bob Bostad in 2022 and Joe Rudolph before that. While their offensive lines were still successful over the past few years, they’ve improved much more quickly under Blazek than they have in years. “So I think all those things kind of add together, and as you get into the stretch of things, as you get into those tougher times in the season, which later in the season is always a tougher time, especially for big guys because it's physical. There's no two ways about it. No matter who you're playing, it's going to be a physical football game up front. We talk about that, and we start camps and spring football, well, it's not padded practice yet, but it is for the guys up front. And I think that relationship, that understanding each and every guy a little bit different gives them a chance to continue to grow. Because I think he's smart enough to be able to protect them during the week based on what it is that they need. And if he didn't have a relationship, if they weren't honest with him, I think that's where it becomes a little bit more difficult.”

The Iowa-Wisconsin rivalry

Wisconsin’s rivalry with Iowa is second only in importance to their rivalry with Minnesota. The two teams have squared off 97 times, with their first meeting happening in 1894. The Badgers currently hold a 49-46-2 series lead, but the Hawkeyes have won the previous two meetings, which they haven’t done since 2009. Fickell was asked about the importance of the rivalry. “We don't lose sight of those things. I know that the Big Ten has grown incredibly and there's a lot of mountain to climb in this league, and it's still not changing how important some of those rivalry games are. It's just, again, you get in the midst of it, and it's something you talk about in camp, it's something you spend a night on in camp. “And then sometimes, I don't say you forget about it, but you kind of put it off the side, because of the nature of the schedule that you have. But then when the week comes up, there's definitely a little something extra. And those guys understand. A majority of our kids are from this general area, right in the 300 mile radius, I'd say a good 50, 60% of our kids. So they understand that they probably have been recruited at some point in time by Iowa as well. And so they know, not just the history, but they know a lot more about that place as well. So I think those kinds of things add up to make what rivalries really are.”

Development of QB room

(Photo by Dan Sanger//BadgerBlitz)

After an underwhelming performance from quarterback Braedyn Locke (23-for-42, 217 passing yards and an interception), Fickell was asked about the development of his quarterback room, and whether or not he’s satisfied with their progress. “I mean, you've seen Tyler Van Dyke for two games and a quarter, not even. Obviously, you've seen the most out of Braedyn. And you've seen nothing really else other than a couple snaps from Mabrey [Mettauer]. So to say you know what the development is like is hard. So it's an ongoing, constant thing. And you can never have enough, and the depth is always going to probably be an issue, until maybe you can truly think you can build from within. But with that being said, it's even harder, because you get a talented guy and not a whole lot of people want to sit. “I like to say that I do see a progression of what they're doing. I'm out there. We're out there every single day. I sit in the quarterback room, and you can definitely hear a progression of what they're doing, whether it's Braedyn or Mabrey. But those kinds of things, until you get a chance to get out there and do it, are really hard to have a great idea of what it is that you got. Not that I've been doing it as long as coach [Kirk] Ferentz or anything like that, but it's always going to be one of those positions that’s going to be quite unique. Every position, you have to see guys do it, but that's the one position that. And there's a lot of things that you would have no idea that are going to happen when they get in there, and just in a short amount of time I've been a head coach, that's the thing I've probably recognized as much as anything.”

Hunter Wohler, the returner

After receiver Tyrell Henry suffered an injury against Purdue, his punt return duties were given to safety Hunter Wohler, who’s now held that role for three games. He was a returner during his junior year of high school, but hasn’t done it in a game since. Fickell expanded on the decision to use Wohler in that spot, but mostly praised his versatility and general talent. “He gives you an opportunity. Obviously, he's a sure handed guy, but he's also a very aggressive guy. And I think we're seeing some other opportunities that could be there for him. And like I told you before, there's not a spot that we had to have something that you wouldn’t put Hunter at. You get limited at quarterback, and I'm sure Hunter could go in there and give you some snaps at quarterback and do a darn good job at whatever that is. He's just one of those guys that's got that kind of versatility. But we got to be smart, because we also don't want him in there 85 snaps a game. He’s playing, obviously, pretty much every snap on defense, so everywhere else we use him does take a toll.

Iowa's quarterback mystery

(Photo by © Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports)