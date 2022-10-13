MADISON - When Logan Brown announced his intention to enter the transfer portal late Wednesday night, it was believed to be the continued result of a coaching change. Meeting with reporters early Thursday morning, interim head coach Jim Leonhard revealed that the former four-star offensive tackle had been dismissed from the program. "This week came about in a completely different circumstance and situation and the reality of what happened was there was an internal incident here within the program and Logan Brown was dismissed from the program," Leonhard asserted. "It was not a choice. He was dismissed from our program. They’re all individual and very different in how the situation comes about and what my response and feelings to them would be."

Offensive tackle Logan Brown is no longer with the Wisconsin program. (Dan Sanger/BadgerBlitz.com Photographer)

Brown started at right tackle against Washington State and at Ohio State at left tackle. This past week against Northwestern, he saw 18 snaps as a jumbo tight end. Wisconsin loses depth at offensive tackle and some versatility in terms of formations, such jumbo tight end. In terms of the incident, Leonhard declined to discuss any details of the incident. Jeff Potrykus of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel is reporting that Brown was involved in a fight in Wednesday's practice. "An unfortunate incident that we had to deal with it," Leonhard said. "At this point it’s more of a family matter that we had to deal with internally and as time comes, there might be more to say." The response came to a question about conversations with players who decide to transfer. He referenced redshirt freshman Deacon Hill, who had a traditional entrance to the transfer portal with the desire of seeking a better opportunity elsewhere. "They’re all very individual because the situation that got them to the decision that they’re making happens in a lot of different ways," Leonhard said.

"When change happens there’s going to be situations that come about where players think the best opportunity will be elsewhere. That was the conversations with Deacon a week ago and him just thinking the best opportunity to have success at this level was going to be in a different program."

Hope is for Myles Burkett to maintain redshirt year

Freshman quarterback Myles Burkett. (Dan Sanger/BadgerBlitz.com Photographer)

With the news of Hill entering the transfer portal and senior Chase Wolf dealing with an injury, the spotlight shifts to true freshman Myles Burkett. He has seen the field against Illinois State and New Mexico State but Leonhard said the plan would be to maintain Burkett's redshirt year, barring an injury at the position. "That would be the hope at this point in the season that you can find opportunities to get into games and grow and gain some experience, "Leonhard said. "But with the limited amount of reps that he’s gotten at this point in the season, you would hope that you can get through a year with him maintaining that redshirt and year of eligibility. "Unfortunately if injuries happen, that might not be the case. You hope that that would be the goal but circumstances may come about in the second half that would change that. We’re pleased with his progress. He’s a kid who is all in. He is very focused and he wants it. Pleased with his progress and where he’s trending. But, yes, with the limited amount of snaps he’s played at this point in the season, you’d like to maintain that redshirt year if possible."

