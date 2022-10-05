“Alexander Smith is a guy I believe we’ll finally have available,” Leonhard said. “Think he’s going to be able to practice here for us this week. He’s been working very hard in rehab. Very frustrating process for him because an injury that has taken longer than anticipated, and by no fault of anyone. Your body handles things differently and he had a couple setbacks. I do think he will be available this week if things go as anticipated this week.”

MADISON - Saturday against Northwestern, Wisconsin's secondary could be as close to full strength as it's been all season. Tuesday morning, interim head coach Jim Leonhard clarified that senior cornerback Alexander Smith should be ready to make his debut if all goes according to plan.

Smith had been dealing with a hamstring injury that sidelined him for all of fall camp and the 2022 season up until this point. In the spring, Leonhard called Smith the leader in the cornerback room and said he had taken his game to another level. With Justin Clark returning against New Mexico State, the cornerback room will be complete.

Leonhard also provided a somewhat encouraging update on Keontez Lewis, Isaac Guerendo and Hayden Rucci, all of whom left the game early this past weekend against Illinois.

Lewis was carted off while Guerendo and Rucci needed help to walk off. Lewis and Guerendo returned to the sideline without any brace or support. Rucci was back with the team as well but on crutches and with a boot on his right foot.

“Limited, possibly available,” Leonhard said. “Some are slightly more doubtful than others, but a little too early to tell.”

UW could be down some of the aforementioned players but it is a good sign that they weren’t ruled out immediately.