Notes: John Torchio's big day, Nick Herbig banged up, happy Jump Around
MADISON - Wisconsin got back on track Saturday afternoon with an emphatic 35-24 victory over Purdue. The win included a big day for safety John Torchio, a sidelined Nick Herbig and the final game before a much-needed bye for the Badgers.
Here are some quick hitters from the win, including details on Torchio's interceptions, Herbig's absence, a potential key starter returning and a different scene during Jump Around.
Jewelry Thief strikes again
Wisconsin held Aidan O'Connell and the Purdue offense in check a season ago, forcing three interceptions during a road victory. With that, senior safety John Torchio was confident the defense would be able to replicate the performance.
"To be honest with you, no," Torchio said when asked if the dominant performance was surprising. "I think I told Brady Schipper last night I was going to get two picks. I knew the secondary was going to have a good game, to be honest with you, just because last year we played well against Purdue and there was no reason in my mind that we wouldn’t do it again."
Torchio did just that with an interception he returned for a touchdown on Purdue's first drive of the game. He followed that with an interception to start the second half. Both came off something he saw on film during the week.
"He went in motion and I knew exactly what they were running, so it was just a matter of don’t be too early. I let him throw it, just jumped in front," he said
The second interception looked similar, with Torchio sliding in front of a throw perfectly.
"Purdue likes to run that route, so I kind of had an idea it was coming," he said.
Torchio is now up to five picks on the season, tops in the Big Ten and tied for most in the country.
"He’s got such a high football IQ," interim head coach Jim Leonhard said after the game. "Understands our scheme, understands offenses and how they attack, and then you add on top of that the timing. Not every safety has that. It’s a skill that is hard to teach and he’s kind of had that from Day 1. We noticed that and every time he’s staring at the quarterback, he’s got an opportunity to make a big play."
Coming off one of his worst statistical performances - four tackles and allowing four catches on five targets - the big game felt good.
"Oh, it felt great," Torchio said. "I played like shit last week, so felt great."
Nick Herbig held out but would have been available on limited pitch count if necessary
Something was off during pre-game when captain Nick Herbig didn't take part in warmups. Herbig was dressed and had helmet on for much of the afternoon but did not see the field. It was the first time in his career he didn't play.
After the game, Leonhard said Herbig was very limited throughout the week and was available on a very limited pitch count, if needed.
"We knew we’d have him on a very limited pitch count if he was available, and as the flow of the game happened we were able to keep him off the field, which I think was the best decision for him," Leonhard said.
His running mate, Darryl Peterson, said Herbig let him know Friday night he wouldn't be able to go on Saturday.
During Monday's weekly availability, Herbig was seen with a wrap around his left leg. When asked about it, Herbig asserted he was going to be alright. The bye week comes at an opportune time for a Wisconsin team that is banged up.
Players hint Hunter Wohler could return after the bye week
Cornerback Alex Smith played in a full capacity against Purdue, and right tackle Riley Mahlman returned for the first time since getting hurt in the season opener. When UW resumes play after the bye, it could welcome back sophomore Hunter Wohler.
Both quarterback Graham Mertz and Torchio hinted that the team, and Wohler specifically, would get healthy during the bye.
"Hopefully the safety room gets a little deeper after the bye week but I think the bye week will be huge for us to get some key guys back," Torchio said.
Wohler went down with a leg injury in the opener against Illinois State and has been out since. He was poised to be a key part of the defense starting in the back end with Torchio. His return will add nice depth with reserve Kamo'i Latu emerging in his absence.
Happy Jump Around
A lot has changed since the last time Wisconsin played at Camp Randall.
Following an awful 34-10 loss at home to Illinois, a coaching change was made with Paul Chryst being let go and Leonhard stepping in as the interim head coach.
In the midst of the loss, the intermission between the third and fourth quarter featured a flat rendition of Jump Around, with the Illini doing much of the celebrating while holding a 31-10 lead. This time around, the Badgers held a 35-10 lead after three quarters. A much different scene, but one that players have seen both sides of this season. Both Washington State and Illinois had their fun with the tradition, as did Ohio State.
"We have a love/hate relationship with Jump Around," Jake Chaney said. "If we’re losing the other team is jumping around and the fans are jumping around, then they all leave and they’re still booing us."
