Here are some quick hitters from the win, including details on Torchio's interceptions, Herbig's absence, a potential key starter returning and a different scene during Jump Around.

MADISON - Wisconsin got back on track Saturday afternoon with an emphatic 35-24 victory over Purdue. The win included a big day for safety John Torchio , a sidelined Nick Herbig and the final game before a much-needed bye for the Badgers.

Wisconsin held Aidan O'Connell and the Purdue offense in check a season ago, forcing three interceptions during a road victory. With that, senior safety John Torchio was confident the defense would be able to replicate the performance.

"To be honest with you, no," Torchio said when asked if the dominant performance was surprising. "I think I told Brady Schipper last night I was going to get two picks. I knew the secondary was going to have a good game, to be honest with you, just because last year we played well against Purdue and there was no reason in my mind that we wouldn’t do it again."

Torchio did just that with an interception he returned for a touchdown on Purdue's first drive of the game. He followed that with an interception to start the second half. Both came off something he saw on film during the week.

"He went in motion and I knew exactly what they were running, so it was just a matter of don’t be too early. I let him throw it, just jumped in front," he said

The second interception looked similar, with Torchio sliding in front of a throw perfectly.

"Purdue likes to run that route, so I kind of had an idea it was coming," he said.

Torchio is now up to five picks on the season, tops in the Big Ten and tied for most in the country.

"He’s got such a high football IQ," interim head coach Jim Leonhard said after the game. "Understands our scheme, understands offenses and how they attack, and then you add on top of that the timing. Not every safety has that. It’s a skill that is hard to teach and he’s kind of had that from Day 1. We noticed that and every time he’s staring at the quarterback, he’s got an opportunity to make a big play."

Coming off one of his worst statistical performances - four tackles and allowing four catches on five targets - the big game felt good.

"Oh, it felt great," Torchio said. "I played like shit last week, so felt great."