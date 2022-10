EVANSTON - Wisconsin got back in the win column Saturday afternoon with a 42-7 win over Northwestern. In the victory, safety Kamo'i Latu came away with two interceptions, quarterback Graham Mertz threw five touchdowns, wide receiver Chimere Dike caught three scores and, heck, even Braelon Allen threw a touchdown pass.

Injury updates, lineup changes and Bobby Engram coaching from the sideline lead notes from the win.