Notes: Freshman Braelon Allen runs wild on Northwestern

MADISON, Wis. – Normally at this time of year, a 17-year-old student would be putting the finishing touches on college applications, possibly grinding through some advanced classes, or counting the days until Thanksgiving break. Not Braelon Allen, who isn’t content to settle for anything as his role grows with the University of Wisconsin’s offense. It’s easy to see now how Allen’s natural ability is tailored to the position, shining as the bellcow tailback with career highs in yards (173), carries (25) and touchdowns (three) in No.18 Wisconsin’s 35-7 destruction of Northwestern at Camp Randall Stadium. It was hard to see back in fall camp when Wisconsin’s running back room was full of young ball carriers. But with a combination of transfers, dismissals and injury, Allen is one of the lone healthy men standing and his presence has been uplifting to the offense. “I see a little JT (Jonathan Taylor) in him with those runs today,” receiver Danny Davis said. “He’s just been playing his ass off.”

Wisconsin true freshman Braelon Allen (0) ran for over 100 yards for the sixth consecutive game on Saturday against Northwestern. (Dan Sanger/BadgerBlitz.com)

Davis’s comparison is fair. After all, Allen’s six consecutive 100-yard rushing games is the longest streak since Taylor opened the 2018 season with seven straight games. He’s also the first Badger with three touchdowns in a game since Taylor’s four against Kent State in 2019. With starter Chez Mellusi out for the rest of the season, head coach Paul Chryst didn’t see a need to have any special talk with Allen about his increased role down the final stretch of the season. Crediting Allen’s approach, the freshman was used early and often, touching the ball on the first nine offensive snaps of the game. It was foreshadowing of what the game plan was for Wisconsin (7-3, 5-2 Big Ten), taking advantage of a defense that ranked last in the conference in giving up 224.6 yards per game. UW’s first scoring drive was nine rushing plays, starting with Allen going 37 yards on his own four and ending with him muscling in from two yards out. It was a heavy diet that Northwestern (3-7, 1-6) couldn’t stomach. By the time he scored from three yards out late in the second quarter, putting Wisconsin up 21-0, Allen has eclipsed 100 yards for the sixth straight game. Coincidentally (or not), UW is 6-0 when Allen breaks the century mark. “He is a guy you trust,” Chryst said of Allen. “He knows how important he is to this group, but he’s got a great mix. He’s humble, he’s confident and I think today he showed he has a chance to be special.” Allen’s shining moment came on his final carry, a 33-yard touchdown run that saw him pinball through three defenders near the line of scrimmage before breaking into the opening to put Wisconsin up 35-0 late in the third quarter. It’s got to the point that even UW’s defensive players try to catch a glimpse of the young man work in between implementing sideline corrections. “That kid is a freak,” safety John Torchio said. “It’s really fun to watch him the ball. He’s really mature for his age. He handles himself really well, level-headed, not too emotional … Just looking at him, the guy is a freak physically. In the weight room, you can tell that he was really good. Since (fall) camp, he’s gotten a whole lot better. I don’t think that Braelon running today was the same guy running in camp.”

