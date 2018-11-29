MADISON, Wis. - The No. 22 Wisconsin Badgers (6-1) will kick off their Big Ten scheduled on Friday night when they take on No. 14 Iowa (6-0) at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, looking to add another quality win to their resume. A few news and notes you need to know before the game tips off at 7:00 p.m. CST are included below.

Sophomore forward Aleem Ford was impressing his teammates and coaches with his more versatile game in the run up to Wisconsin's 2018-19 season, but Ford's debut was put on an indefinite hold on Oct. 31 when the Badgers announced that he needed surgery on his knee to repair a pre-season injury.

But in the end Ford only missed Wisconsin's first three games - and was back on the court in a limited role for the Badgers three weeks after his surgery. Ford played in all three of Wisconsin's games during the Battle 4 Atlantis in the Bahamas, playing in seven minutes against Stanford, four minutes against Oklahoma and three minutes against Virginia. Ford only managed to grab a couple of rebounds and didn't score any points - but he said after practice on Wednesday that he was just glad to get back on the court even if he wasn't at full strength.

"I didn't have too much preparation before I went out there," Ford said on Wednesday. "It was just good to get back out there and get my feet wet before Big Ten play comes around. I felt a little behind - it just felt a little weird (to) dive right in to the swing of things. But I definitely feel a lot more comfortable now."



Ford started fully participating in practice after the Badgers returned to Madison from the Bahamas, and he had a bit of a breakout game on Tuesday night in Wisconsin's come-from-behind win over N.C. State - scoring 12 points on 4-of-7 shooting from behind the three-point line in 21 minutes on the court. And now that he is another week removed from his knee injury, Ford said he's feeling like the player he expected to be this season after a lot of hard work in the offseason.

"I feel like a different player," Ford said. "I still have a lot to work on defensively and with my movement, but those two practices that I was able to get in under my belt definitely helped."