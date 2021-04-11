Not only do the Badgers get to practice after having their spring workouts canceled last year because of COVID, allowing the coaching staff the opportunity to finally develop, teach, and push players who were outside the depth chart last season, the seventh-year head coach has seen his veterans approach spring with a renewed sense of vigor.

The fifth-year senior could have pursued a professional career after an injury-plagued college tenure, coming to a head last season when he missed the final five games. But in announcing his return, Davis is taking advantage of being healthy and being on the field for Wisconsin’s offense.

“There’s been a lot of springs where Danny hasn’t had,” Chryst said, referring to Davis missing past practices with injuries. “So, to take this time to truly hone in on some specifics, in his case, route running. He and the older receivers should have a better understanding offensively what are we really trying to get done with the play.”

In the first practice open to the media on Saturday, Davis looked like a veteran with his ability to make plays for his quarterback. He hauled in a back-shoulder throw during skeleton drills and later caught a touchdown pass from Graham Mertz when the quarterback rolled the pocket.

Mertz almost had a deep completion to Davis where the latter beat the defense, but the pass was slightly overthrown.

“I think Danny has been purposeful in his work and he needs to be,” Chryst said. “He needs to be a guy who is acting like a veteran.”

Having a veteran presence, something that was missing during the stretch run of last season, could lead to a ripple effect for those receivers who have yet to prove themselves. Case in point: junior A.J. Abbott. Since arriving on campus in 2018, Abbott has as many receiving yards as games played (12). Even with Davis and senior receiver Kendric Pryor missing most of last season, Abbott was bypassed on the depth chart by younger receivers Chimere Dike and Devin Chandler.

Approaching this offseason and these 15 practices with a renewed sense of vigor, according to Chryst, Abbott hauled in a touchdown pass from quarterback Danny Vanden Boom Saturday.

“I’ve appreciated the way he’s approached this spring, and it didn’t just start when he started spring practice,” Chryst said of Abbott. “All winter, the way that he’s come in so that he was ready for spring practice. I think that group, the ones who have been on the cusp, this is an opportunity.

“To make the most of it, do I know what I’m doing? Then can I go out and do it, and then can I go out and do that at a consistent level? It’s important for everyone, maybe in different ways, but for A.J., spring is really big for him. I think he’s done some good things to start with and it needs to continue.”