Notes: Chryst discusses injuries to Mellusi, Nelson; Mertz on Markus Allen

MADISON, WIS. -- Wisconsin rolled to a victory over Rutgers on Saturday, but it also saw two key starters exit the game and not return to the blowout win.

UW designated tailback Chez Mellusi and right guard Jack Nelson as questionable, among three others, on its preliminary status report on Monday morning. Mellusi, a transfer from Clemson, ran for 75 yards on 15 carries and a touchdown before leaving the contest in the third quarter.

Head coach Paul Chryst discussed the injury -- one suffered to Mellusi's left leg, according to UW, but still appears unclear as to its extent -- during his weekly availability on Monday. Chryst stated that "actually it was, talking to Chez, a few plays earlier, and then obviously on the one play is when he kind of went down with it."

"Kind of still waiting," Chryst continued. "Last I learned from the doctors, just kind of waiting to find out exactly what it is. Regardless, you hate seeing it for him, and truly appreciate what he's brought to this team."

Mellusi leads UW in rushing yards during his first season as a Badger, accumulating a team-high 815 yards on 4.7 yards per carry with five touchdowns.

"Obviously, from a production standpoint is one thing, but that's not easy to just come in a whole new group of new teammates and new system, new place," Chryst said. "I've appreciated from the get-go how he's kind of come in and just dove in and is truly an important part of this team and more than just as a player.

"You're always very hopeful that it's not as bad as what your mind sometimes takes you to, so we'll find out on that."

Trainers attended to Nelson on the field late in the first half, and he was later seen in street clothes on the sidelines. The redshirt freshman lineman has started all nine games for Wisconsin this season at right guard.

"And same thing with 'Nellie,"' Chryst said immediately after his thoughts on Mellusi. "Just kind of find out, kind of make sure on some things. But had more kind of upbeat conversations about him, and we'll kind of know for sure, hopefully in a short time here."