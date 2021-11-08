Notes: Chryst discusses injuries to Mellusi, Nelson; Mertz on Markus Allen
MADISON, WIS. -- Wisconsin rolled to a victory over Rutgers on Saturday, but it also saw two key starters exit the game and not return to the blowout win.
UW designated tailback Chez Mellusi and right guard Jack Nelson as questionable, among three others, on its preliminary status report on Monday morning. Mellusi, a transfer from Clemson, ran for 75 yards on 15 carries and a touchdown before leaving the contest in the third quarter.
Head coach Paul Chryst discussed the injury -- one suffered to Mellusi's left leg, according to UW, but still appears unclear as to its extent -- during his weekly availability on Monday. Chryst stated that "actually it was, talking to Chez, a few plays earlier, and then obviously on the one play is when he kind of went down with it."
"Kind of still waiting," Chryst continued. "Last I learned from the doctors, just kind of waiting to find out exactly what it is. Regardless, you hate seeing it for him, and truly appreciate what he's brought to this team."
Mellusi leads UW in rushing yards during his first season as a Badger, accumulating a team-high 815 yards on 4.7 yards per carry with five touchdowns.
"Obviously, from a production standpoint is one thing, but that's not easy to just come in a whole new group of new teammates and new system, new place," Chryst said. "I've appreciated from the get-go how he's kind of come in and just dove in and is truly an important part of this team and more than just as a player.
"You're always very hopeful that it's not as bad as what your mind sometimes takes you to, so we'll find out on that."
Trainers attended to Nelson on the field late in the first half, and he was later seen in street clothes on the sidelines. The redshirt freshman lineman has started all nine games for Wisconsin this season at right guard.
"And same thing with 'Nellie,"' Chryst said immediately after his thoughts on Mellusi. "Just kind of find out, kind of make sure on some things. But had more kind of upbeat conversations about him, and we'll kind of know for sure, hopefully in a short time here."
GRAHAM MERTZ ON TRUE FRESHMAN WIDE RECEIVER MARKUS ALLEN:
True freshman wide receiver Markus Allen saw his first game-time action as a college football player on Saturday at Rutgers. The former four-star prospect stood out in his limited action with the game in hand, catching two passes for 34 yards. That included a long of 22 yards from the arm of backup quarterback Chase Wolf.
Allen also officially ran once for four yards, though another eight-yard rush was called back due to a holding call on fellow true freshman Riley Mahlman.
Quarterback Graham Mertz complimented Allen's playing style on Monday, and he believes the first-year receiver has a bright future at Wisconsin.
"I love how Markus plays. He's big, he's physical. He's fast," Mertz said. "He has an edge during the week. It was cool because you could see from my point of view, I go through practice every day, and I see the work he puts in. I see him on his dig routes, in his depth and coming out of them with speed, and you see it transfer into the game.
"A couple of dig routes where he did the same exact thing, separated and made some plays. For me, it was fun to see him get out there, make some plays, but I know he's going to have a great career here."
Allen exited the game after his second reception late in the fourth quarter after appearing to be shaken up on the play. He walked off the field with the help of trainers.
Allen was not listed on the team's preliminary injury report on Monday. Though UW also notes at the bottom of said document that it "reflects the availability of players who are listed in the two-deep or projected to be significant contributors," he was made available to a reporter for an interview on Monday morning.
OTHER NOTES
*Wisconsin true freshman running back Braelon Allen claimed more conference honors on Monday. The Big Ten announced the former four-star prospect became the freshman of the week after his 15-carry, 129-yard performance against Rutgers.
This is the second conference freshman of the week honor for Allen in 2021. The first-year Badger currently sits at 661 rushing yards on 93 carries (7.1 yards per attempt) with six touchdowns. He went over the century-mark for the fifth consecutive game on Saturday against the Scarlet Knights.
*The Big Ten Conference announced that Wisconsin's Nov. 20 matchup with Nebraska now is scheduled for a 2:30 p.m. CT kickoff. The network to broadcast the game still remains to be determined.
