NOTES: Breakout players for Wisconsin; playing in Camp Randall Stadium

"I know he kind of broke out last year, but I think he has a lot more in him, and I think he's going to show that this year."

"I want to say probably Nick [Herbig]," Hicks said. "That kid, he goes to work, man. He comes every day, he brings energy. I'm excited for him.

BadgerBlitz.com asked cornerback Faion Hicks and linebacker Jack Sanborn during Big Ten Media Days on Friday who they thought the breakout player on the defense would be this year. Both looked to the front seven with a second-year player who started all seven games in 2020.

Indianapolis, Ind. -- Wisconsin returns a plethora of starters from last season as it looks to rebound from a truncated 4-3 campaign, but who could emerge for the Badgers in 2021?

"He's just got the mentality as an o-lineman," Sanborn said. "He's definitely brought it to us in spring ball a couple times, so yeah, I'm excited to see how he performs this year. I'm excited to see how the whole offensive line performs."

Nelson ascended to the first-team right guard slot during Wisconsin's spring practices in the sessions open to select reporters in April. The Stoughton, Wis., native -- a former four-star lineman prospect and participant in the 2020 All-American Bowl -- earned praise from Sanborn.

Sanborn, the team's leading tackler the past two seasons who claimed 2021 preseason All-Big Ten honors last week, also looked to the opposite side of the ball and called out second-year lineman Jack Nelson .

Herbig registered 26 tackles in his first season at Wisconsin -- good for fourth on the team. However, he also tied for the team lead in tackles for loss with inside linebacker Leo Chenal (six).

The 2020 season saw Camp Randall Stadium's homefield atmosphere and influence diminished with no fans present during the COVID-19 pandemic. With the Wisconsin faithful expected to return this season, it should once again be a formidable arena for opponents to step into in hopes of getting out of Madison with a win.

BadgerBlitz.com asked two Iowa players -- defensive lineman Zach VanValkenberg and center Tyler Linderbaum -- along with Purdue head coach Jeff Brohm their thoughts on playing in Camp Randall Stadium. All three have experienced what it feels like to play in Madison.

Iowa defensive end Zach VanValkenberg

When it comes to just being in the Big Ten West, and you played inside Camp Randall Stadium when you played Wisconsin back in 2019. As an opposing player going into that stadium, just what do you have to prepare for and what do you have to deal with as an opposing player going into an environment like Camp Randall Stadium?

"Camp Randall is a great stadium. Obviously, really charged, really energetic environment. The interesting thing is as a defensive player, generally fans scream when the other team's on offense, so it's actually easier in away games to hear your calls and things. So that might seem counterintuitive, but that's kind of been my experience."

Iowa center Tyler Linderbaum

When it comes to just talking about playing within the division, you played in Camp Randall Stadium back in 2019. As an opposing player, how do you prepare, how do you deal with the atmosphere Camp Randall Stadium? What were just some of the things that are easy, but also things that are difficult that you have to handle when you're there in Camp Randall?

"Definitely a unique stadium. I can remember my first year. I mean, in the first quarter, second quarter, the student section's like not there. They're filing in one-by-one. Next thing you know, we're going for a two-point conversion [in the fourth-quarter] and the whole student section's there yelling at us, and you can barely hear. So things like that.

"It's a tough environment to play in, and let alone you're playing against one of the best Big Ten teams in the conference, year in and year out. So to add that atmosphere, it's definitely unique and special from Camp Randall. But just like any other program, it's a cool experience to go to different schools and different stadiums and seeing that atmosphere."

Purdue head coach Jeff Brohm

As a coach, just how do you prepare your players, your staff for the environment that Camp Randall can bring during game days? And just what are some of the either things that are maybe easy to do in there, but also some of the difficulties you have to take on when you're there in Madison?

"We haven't had a whole lot of success at Camp Randall against Wisconsin. You know, they're great on their home field. The fan base gives them a great advantage. They've got a great team that utilizes their strengths. They're big, they're physical, they run the football, they play great defense, they don't beat themselves. It's tough to beat 'em, and it just is.

"So you know, you just got to figure it out. You've got to hang in there. You've got to try to take a little momentum away from the crowd. But when the crowd gets into it, and they're ready to go, you're in an uphill battle. So I credit their program and their fans and I'm sure this year it'll be the same way."