MADISON, Wis. – With a first-time starting quarterback, a new shakeup on the interior of its offensive line and a pair of running backs thrust into a bigger role, the University of Wisconsin has a lot of nuances it’s tried to iron out over the last month to find an early flow in an abbreviated nine-game season. It also doesn’t hurt playing against an Illinois defense that feasted last season on mistakes. Finishing with a final record of 6-7 might not scare a lot of people, but a big reason the Illini made a bowl game for the first time in five years was because of its opportunistic defense. The Illini forced 28 turnovers in 13 games to rank fourth in FBS in turnovers gained. The Illini’s 18 forced fumbles ranked fourth in FBS.

Wisconsin players watch as Illinois celebrates following last season's game-winning field goal. (AP Photo/Holly Hart)

“They put their face on the ball and they tackle,” Wisconsin offensive coordinator Joe Rudolph said. “You see it repeatedly. They jar the ball loose. They put their face right on the ball and they create separation. They find great opportunities to do it in the open field.” “They have to do a great job of coaching it. If you want to see how to turn the ball over anywhere, I don’t care where you are at, you should turn on Illinois and watch them.” If they Badgers need a remainder, the only film they need to watch is the one from last October. Although favored by 30.5 points, Wisconsin lost the turnover battle, 3-1, including two turnovers on its final two fourth-quarter drivers. That led to 10 Illinois points, including the game-winning field goal as time expired. It was one of seven Big Ten games Illinois forced at least two turnovers (22 total), as the Illini overall forced 12 turnovers and recovered 16 of the 18 fumbles forced. “That’s an incredible statistic,” Rudolph said of the fumbles. “That means guys are chasing the ball, guys are looking for it, guys are stripping it, looking to recover it. They have a nose for that. The interceptions – 12 of them – they did really good job of playing eyes of the quarterback. They know their scheme well and do a nice job of mixing things. They know their scheme well and do a nice job of playing off of it.” Preaching ball security has always been a high priority for Wisconsin and running back coach John Settle, who constantly harps on two hands on the ball at the point of contact and holding the ball high and tight as forward momentum is slowed. Considering Wisconsin’s defense under Jim Leonhard is second in the FBS in forced turnovers the last four seasons, the players on offense have been subjected to a defense doing anything possible to create a big play, no matter the situation. “Whether it was a tackle period, a thud period or whatever we were doing, they would work the heck out of trying to jar that ball loose in any way, shape or form,” Rudolph said. “They have an awareness to that. It’s been on them all through camp. We just need to carry that over and keep it on our minds. You get in those certain positions where you feel I’ve got open space, I can make a move on a guy, those are the times where you have got to be the most conscious to ball security.”



A New Group with Big Play Potential