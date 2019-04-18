MADISON, Wis. - The Wisconsin Badgers held their fifth open practice of spring camp on Tuesday morning, and local media members got to speak with a few UW assistant coaches at the conclusion of practice. Notes from offensive coordinator Joe Rudolph, quarterbacks coach Jon Budmayr, and defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard are included below.

-- Quarterbacks coach Jon Budmayr was a popular man on Tuesday after practice, which is not surprising given he is overseeing one of Wisconsin's most competitive quarterback competitions in the last few years. Budmayr was asked about how true freshman Graham Mertz has adjusted to his first spring camp as a college football player, and Budmayr said he likes how the former four-star prospect has adjusted on the fly after making the jump from high school to college a semester early.

"He’s done well," Budmayr said of Mertz's performance this spring. "What he does a great job of is being in the moment and not look too far ahead, not look at what the future holds but truly just dive in to it. He’s done that since day one."

"There’s a lot of different obstacles he worked through in the recruiting process to get here, and he’s allowed himself the opportunity to have success because of how he’s kept himself in the moment ... He’s just diving in, wants to go to work and learn as much as he can."

-- The biggest thing that stood out from Budmayr's opinion on Mertz is what the former UW quarterback-turned-assistant coach said when asked how prepared Mertz seemed to be for the college game compared to other early enrollees at the position. Budmayr said Mertz has 'digested' all of the information and coaching he has been given so far through camp, and added that you don't see Mertz struggling to process everything when he is on the field.

"He doesn’t have to think too much when he throws," Budmayr said. "He’s an accurate passer and the ball goes where he wants it to go. Now it’s just adjusting to the speed, some of the windows that get a little bit tighter at this level. Once he gets that I think he’ll grow even more comfortable."

-- Jack Coan has been getting starter's reps so far this spring, but Budmayr said at this point the Badgers do not have a defined 'depth chart' they are working with. Budmayr said he has liked how Coan has approached spring camp following the departure of Alex Hornibrook, stepping in to a leadership role and trying to get better at every practice.

"Jack certainly has the most experience of the group and I’ve loved his approach," Budmayr said. "He’s doing everything we ask of him."

-- Danny Vanden Boom and Chase Wolf get a little over-looked at times in part because Coan is the returning player with the most experience and Mertz came in to spring camp as probably the most-hyped early enrollee in Wisconsin history. But Budmayr said he likes what he's seen from Vanden Boom and Wolf too - and said they are building off of their strengths with the reps they have been getting.

"I think Danny has a great sense of who he is," Budmayr said on Tuesday. "He knows the throws he can make and the throws he can’t. So when it’s a throw he can make he cuts it loose and when it’s one he can’t he progresses through the play. For Chase, his strength is he can make any throw. Now it’s just a matter of ‘When is it a good decision to make that throw?’ This is his first spring ball, so he’s getting the biggest amount of work that he’s had up to this point."

-- Asked about the quarterback competition at a whole, offensive coordinator Joe Rudolph echoed Budmayr in saying that he likes what the group has done so far this spring. Rudolph mentioned that he likes how Coan has taken over as the 'leader' in the quarterback room as the lone upperclassman.

"I really like how the QBs have responded,"" Rudolph said. "I think where (Coan has) grown is he’s just doing a great job of leading those guys (and) helping them. He’s spending as much time teaching Graham as he is working with (Wolf) and (Vanden Boom)."

"He cares about them. I think that’s making him feel stronger and better about his position and his role. I do think that affects you when you’re in the huddle and the confidence you have."

-- The Badgers have been shuffling their offensive linemen around a bit with Tyler Biadasz and Cole Van Lanen sitting out this spring, moving Logan Bruss from right tackle to right guard for a time to help him build up some positional flexibility. That move in particular has allowed an upperclassman, senior David Moorman to really stand out at tackle this spring.

"I’d say the guy that’s having the best spring so far is David Moorman," Rudolph said. "He’s busting his butt so far. He’s the one guy to me that’s saying ‘I want this.’"

-- Speaking of early enrollees who are standing out, defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard said he is also impressed with true freshman inside linebacker Leo Chenal. Leonhard said that Chenal easily stands out from a physical standpoint, but he's been picking up the defensive playbook quickly too - and it has allowed him to move up and get reps on the second team defense.

"I’ve been most impressed with how he has picked up the defense," Leonhard said. "Him being here this spring is great for his development. He’s a kid that wants more all the time. We’re excited to see where he can get come fall (camp)."