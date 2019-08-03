MADISON -- Wide receiver Kendric Pryor knows the stereotype of Wisconsin's offense. When many think of the unit, attention initially turns to its running back and offensive line position groups. Last season, there was good reason to do so. UW's offense ranked sixth in the nation in the ground game, averaging 273.4 yards per contest. Jonathan Taylor led the nation in both rushing yards (2,194) and rushing yards per game (168.8) on way to winning the 2018 Doak Walker Award. The passing attack, however, racked up just 157.7 yards per game. The Badgers found themselves 118th in the nation in that category and according to Football Outsiders, the offense's passing S&P+ ranked 80th in the FBS. This summer, though, Wisconsin's quarterbacks and wide receivers put in extra time in an effort to help alter the narrative.

"In order for us to be a great team, we have to be balanced," Pryor told BadgerBlitz.com during Wisconsin's media day on July 31. "We have to be able to throw the ball and run the ball. We put a lot of extra work in this summer to try to change that perspective." True freshman quarterback Graham Mertz, who enrolled early to participate in spring ball, recalled the units working out together consistently. "We had the whole group out here pretty much every other day," Mertz said on July 31. "All four quarterbacks, every receiver. We were getting after it.” Out of the 179 receptions for Wisconsin last season, the wide receivers reeled in 99 of them. Between Pryor, junior Danny Davis and senior A.J. Taylor, the trio hauled in 95 of those catches for the position group coached by Ted Gilmore. Pryor further explained that the sessions took place almost every other day during the week, with the weekends off to recover. The groups worked together on routes, while the wide receivers also performed drills focused to help get off the line of the scrimmage. The redshirt junior hopes those efforts pay off in particular areas during fall camp practices that started Thursday. "Just working on timing and spacing, so tomorrow when we start camp we’re not worried about, ‘Oh how come the receiver’s not where he’s supposed to be?'" Pryor said. "Or for the quarterbacks, ‘Why is the ball not where it’s supposed to be?’ " According to junior quarterback Jack Coan, the work "was great in just building chemistry with the receivers." “It was really big because they ran really hard for us this summer when they’re going through the normal workouts we have, and on top of that, they’re running these routes," Coan said. "They worked really hard for us and it’s going to pay off.” Pryor, who caught 23 passes for 273 yards and three touchdowns in 2018, praised the efforts of the players. "I think this summer was our best summer yet," Pryor said. "We just put in a lot of extra work for us to try to change the perspective of just being known for running backs.”

ALEX HORNIBROOK SAID WHAT NOW?

Social media buzzed late Friday night and into Saturday morning with apparent comments from a former Wisconsin quarterback now competing for a spot on an ACC program. Graduate transfer Alex Hornibrook spoke with reporters Friday as fall camp began for Florida State. According to a tweet from Ariya Massoudi - whose Twitter profile notes he is the play-by-play announcer for Florida State's women's basketball team and a contributor to Seminoles.com - the former Badgers' signal caller praised his new receivers in way that could be interpreted as slighting his old teammates.

Transfer QB Alex Hornibrook: “I’m excited to be here. I’ve never been around a group of WRs that love football so much and never want to leave the field.” #FSU pic.twitter.com/wKCz3w4hzz — Ariya Massoudi (@AriyaMassoudi) August 2, 2019

As WOZN's Zach Heilprin noted, however, that is not a direct quote from Hornibrook. In an article published by Seminoles.com on Saturday that was written by Massoudi, Hornibrook was quoted as saying this: “We have a lot of weapons at receiver, I can’t wait to get them the ball,” Hornibrook said. “I’ve never been around this talented a group of players, and they never seem to want to leave the field.” Various media entities recorded Hornibrook's conversation, which also provides the full questions and answers.

*From the above videos when asked about why FSU was a good fit for him: "When I came down here on the visit, I was really impressed first of all with just the guys and the talent on this field. It was pretty crazy. Getting down there, the first thing I saw was the receivers. I've never seen that much talent in a receiver corp before. Then everybody just seemed hungry at that whole practice. It was just kind of a different intensity than I've seen before." *On how he meshed with Florida State receivers during the summer: "It was good. They're a really hard-working group. I've never seen receivers that don't want to leave the field. When you're running routes, they just kept going and going and going, and I'm excited to get on the practice field with them." However, a few Badgers chimed in on the initial tweet: