CHICAGO -- Joe Schobert, Vince Biegel, T.J. Watt, Leon Jacobs, Garret Dooley and Andrew Van Ginkel.

Quite an impressive list of former Wisconsin outside linebackers now on an NFL roster heading into their respective teams' training camps later this month.

For the Badgers' 2019 defense, does the program have players at the position group to help make the unit be more consistent and create big plays? Head coach Paul Chryst acknowledged that was one of the questions heading into fall camp.

"Do we think we got some guys? Yeah," Chryst told a group of Wisconsin media on Thursday afternoon in Chicago during Big Ten Media Days. "A couple of them are young, so how quick do they develop?"