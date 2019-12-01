MINNEAPOLIS -- Inside the visitor post-game media area, true freshman Semar Melvin received embraces from fellow cornerback Faion Hicks and center Tyler Biadasz. When Melvin first spoke with BadgerBlitz.com, Hicks wrapped his arms around him, and a huge smile grew across his face. “It’s all love," Melvin said with a laugh later in the interview. "Me and Faion, we’re from the same place. We’re from Florida, so you know we already got a connection. It’s all love. That’s what team is for. You just got to keep everything tight. Keep it in house, show major love.” The first-year cornerback was thrusted into game action on the road in what became the biggest game of the season. Melvin, in his first career start, responded well after an early blip to help Wisconsin defeat Minnesota, 38-17, Saturday inside TCF Bank Stadium.

Wisconsin cornerback Semar Melvin (20) (Dan Sanger)

With sophomore Rachad Wildgoose not traveling with the team due to what UW officially called a left leg injury, Melvin worked alongside Hicks and Caesar Williams to start the game in nickel coverage. “Throughout the week, I was repping with the ones so I was getting prepared all week for the opportunity," Melvin said. "Had to take advantage of it. First start in college, so I wanted to make it a great one.” Adversity would hit early on during Minnesota's first offensive series, however. Lined up opposite of Gophers wide receiver Rashod Bateman -- who came into the game averaging 20 yards per reception with 10 touchdowns -- it appeared Minnesota faked a bubble screen to the right. On the outside, Bateman faked a block, then accelerated towards the center of the field. Melvin bit on the move, then slipped as the receiver sprinted to his inside and reeled in what would be a 51-yard touchdown pass to ignite the crowd and give Minnesota an early lead. According to Williams, Wisconsin was playing in a Cover 4 coverage. “Us being the run-stop defense that we are, we don’t want to allow anything. He triggered up and Rashod just ran free," Williams said. "That’s how a lot of their yards have come this season just running free, and we gave them that. We’ll learn from it, and we’ll get better from it and just stick with our man. If we got to give up a 10-yard bubble, then we’ll give up a 10-yard bubble. We just learn from it. We’d rather give up a 10-yard bubble than a 60-yard touchdown.” After the game, however, Melvin made no excuses about the play. "I just got to get better and grow from it, but they told me as a DB, you always got to have short-term memory, so that’s what I had," Melvin said. "I had short-term memory, my teammates picked me up, my coaches picked me up, and they told me to keep my head in the game.”

It's gross out there in Minneapolis.



Someone forgot to tell @GopherFootball's lethal pass-catch duo. pic.twitter.com/v5QSMvzkV6 — Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) November 30, 2019

That short memory helped Melvin recover for the rest of the game, drawing a compliment from head coach Paul Chryst about playing well thereafter. According to PFF, Melvin graded out at 63.2, the same as Hicks and tied for second best among Wisconsin's secondary in the win. He officially recorded one tackle and one pass break-up, though Melvin was also credited with a late pass interference during in the victory. "Him having a short memory allowed him to make plays later on in the game," Williams said. "Playing DB, you got to have a short memory because if you let that nag you, play after play, you might get beat and beat, and your confidence will go down. Playing defensive back, you got to have probably the highest confidence on the team, the most swagger on the team, just knowing that you’re that guy.” Melvin believed he responded well but also noted there is room to improve. “Even when the play happened, I just didn’t lose confidence," Melvin, who has now played in three games this season, said. "I had to keep my composure and just be the best me possible.”

CAESAR WILLIAMS' BIG DAY...AND A BIG SERIES