MADISON — As the Wisconsin football team's season opener approaches, it's a good time to catch up. With the Badgers off on Tuesday, BadgerBlitz.com compiled some leftover notes from recent media sessions with players and coaches. Here they are:



Braedyn Locke improved his mobility in the summer

Mississippi State transfer Braedyn Locke understands that while he will never be known for his wheels, he must be able to make plays as a rusher when needed. Locke, UW's No. 2 QB behind SMU transfer Tanner Mordecai, said he spent time improving his mobility between spring ball and fall training camp. "I have got to do as much as I can to be able to get six, seven or eight yards whenever the defense is going to give that to me," Locke said. "I think throughout camp, I have definitely done a good job with that. I have proven that's an aspect of my game that has gotten better. "I wouldn’t say it's necessarily a weapon, but it's definitely gotten better. I can do those things. I think coach (offensive coordinator Phil Longo) is a lot more comfortable putting me on the run and things like that."

C.J. Goetz has stood out as a pass rusher

Outside linebackers coach Matt Mitchell raved about sixth-year senior G.J. Goetz and what he's shown as a pass rusher throughout camp. Goetz had two sacks in Wisconsin's scrimmage on Sunday, Mitchell said. "C.J. has really improved as a pass rusher. ...C.J., as you all know, is really good against the run," Mitchell said. "But he's really improved his get-off, his edge moves and his power." Goetz, who had two sacks last season, credited his summer training with UW strength and conditioning coach Brady Collins. "It started out in the summer with (strength and conditioning) coach Brady (Collins), working on change of direction, get-off, speed and obviously working in the weight room," Goetz said. "Going into OTAs, I really studied my game and realized who I am as a pass rusher. I worked on moves that fit me and kept trying to craft them. Coming into fall camp, I've had a plan every single day as a pass rusher."

Phil Longo pleased with where Tanner Mordecai is

Offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Phil Longo said SMU transfer quarterback Tanner Mordecai had an "outstanding decision-making day" in the scrimmage. Mordecai, a sixth-year senior, completed 66% of his passes for 7,152 yards with 72 touchdowns to 22 interceptions over two seasons at SMU. He was twice a semifinalist for the Davey O'Brien Award, presented annually to the nation's best quarterback. "I think we're getting really close to where we want our starting quarterback to be from a mental standpoint," Longo said. "I was very happy with the ones (first-team offense)."



